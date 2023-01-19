The Genshin Impact Mika ascension materials you need to level up the Cryo user can be farmed before the new update arrives, thanks to him hailing from Mondstadt. So, if you’re excited for the four-star polearm user, start preparing for his arrival now.

Cryo user Mika is arriving with the Genshin Impact 3.5 release date, and you can try your luck at pulling him from the Genshin Impact Mika banner when the time comes. As a four-star character, you’ll be more likely to draw him than his five-star counterpart Dehya. That being said, there’s definitely no harm in farming both the Mika and Dehya ascension materials now. Ascension materials are used in Genshin Impact to level up both the character themselves and their talent, and you’ll find all of Mika’s character and talent ascension materials below.

Character ascension materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Shivada Jade Sliver, 3x Wolfhook, 3x Recruit’s Insignia 20,000 2 40 3x Shivada Jade fragments, 2x Pseudo-Stamens, 10x Wolfhook, 15x Recruit’s Insignia 40,000 3 50 6x Shivada Jade fragments, 4x Pseudo-Stamens, 20x Wolfhook, 12x Sergeant’s Insignia 60,000 4 60 3x Shivada Jade shards, 8x Pseudo-Stamens, 30x Wolfhook, 18x Sergeant’s Insignia 80,000 5 70 6x Shivada Jade shards, 12x Pseudo-Stamens, 45x Wolfhook, 12x Lieutenant’s Insignia 100,000 6 80 6x Shivada Jade gemstones, 20x Pseudo-Stamens, 60x Wolfhook, 24x Lieutenant’s Insignia 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Ballad, 6x Recruit’s Insignia 12,500 3 2x Guide to Ballad, 3x Sergeant’s Insignia 17,500 4 4x Guide to Ballad, 4x Sergeant’s Insignia 25,000 5 6x Guide to Ballad, 6x Sergeant’s Insignia 30,000 6 9x Guide to Ballad, 9x Sergeant’s Insignia 37.500 7 4x Philosophies of Ballad, 4x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 1x Mirror of Mushin 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Ballad, 6x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 1x Mirror of Mushin 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Ballad, 9x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 2x Mirror of Mushin 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Ballad, 12x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 2x Mirror of Mushin, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Mika farming ascension materials

Mika’s ascension materials haven’t been officially revealed right now, but Honey Hunter World has revealed what to look out for ahead of time. As we’re relying on datamined information, it’s important to note that this information could change at any time.

Pseudo-Stamens

Pseudo-Stamens are required to level up Mika, and can only be obtained from defeating a level 30+ Setekh Wenut. This particular boss can be found towards the east of the Passage of Ghouls in Sumeru. Setekh Wenut can also reward artifact sets and other resources, including Mora and Vayuda Turquoise which can be combined to create Cryo ascension materials.

Wolfhook

As Mika is from Mondstadt, it makes sense that one of his ascension materials can be found in the wild in Wolvendom. Even better, one of Mika’s passive talents is Demarcation, which helps you locate Wolfhook and other Monstadt-exclusive resources by displaying them on the minimap.

Insignia

The Recruit’s Insignia, Sergeant’s Insignia, and Lieutenant’s Insignia are all required for leveling up Mika and can all be obtained by the same nine Fatui Skirmishers, Agents, and Mages:

Pyroslinger Bracer

Hydrogunner Legionnaire

Anemoboxer Vanguard

Eletcrohammer Vanguard

Cryogunner Legionnaire

Geochanter Bracer

Fatui Pyro Agent

Fatui Electro Cicin Mage

Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage

Insignias can be found across Mondstadt, Dragonspine, Inazuma, Sumeru, and Liyue. We highly recommend checking out LAXEGI’s video where he shows off the best routes to farm this ascension material. These enemies aren’t guaranteed to spawn, so it’s worth following a route where you’re statistically more likely to encounter these enemies.

Cryo ascension materials

Shivada Jade slivers, fragments, chunks, and gemstones are the Cryo-specific ascension material, and can only be obtained from defeating certain bosses. These drops can be earned from killing Cryo Hypostasis and Cryo Regisvine bosses. However, you have a chance of gathering Shivada Jade when you take down any of the following Genshin Impact bosses:

Aeonblight Drake

Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap

Childe

Cryo Hypostasis

Cryo Regisvine

Lupus Boreas, Dominator of Wolves

Maguu Kenki

Perpetual Mechanical Array

Primo Geovishap

Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap

Alternatively, you can turn any Shivada Jade slivers into fragments, chunks, and gemstones by upgrading them with Mora. Similarly, turn any other elemental fragments, chunks, or gemstones into Shivada Jade by combining them with the Dust of Azoth.

Talent ascension materials

The books of Ballad can all be obtained from the Forsaken Rift domain, and you can upgrade any spare Teachings of Ballad you might have into Guides with Mora. Similarly, you can do the same with Guides and turn them into Philosophies. Ballad books can only be obtained on Wednesday, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The Mirror of Mushin has a chance of dropping upon defeating a level 70+ Shouki no Kami boss in the Joururi Workshop domain. As with every other talent ascension, you also need a rare Crown of Insight, obtained from offerings and some Genshin Impact events.

Now you know how to farm Genshin Impact Mika ascension materials before his official release date, you’ll be ready to level him up before you know it. To get the new character though, of course you’ll need plenty of Primogems, so check out the latest Genshin Impact codes, and find out how many Primogems you’ll earn from update downtime in our Genshin Impact maintenance guide.