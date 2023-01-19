Genshin Impact Mika banner and abilities

The Genshin Impact Mika banner introduces a new Cryo user game’s line-up with the upcoming 3.5 update. The Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius, Mika is a four-star character who wields a polearm. In case you’re looking to draw him from the upcoming banner, we’ve got all his abilities below.

Genshin Impact 3.4 might have only just arrived, but that doesn’t mean we can’t already look forward to 3.5. Hoyoverse is already teasing the Genshin Impact community with information about the upcoming update, with both the Mika banner and flame-maned Dehya revealed on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account. Since you’re more likely to draw Mika with your hard-earned Primogems in the anime game, here’s everything you need to know about him.

Genshin Impact Mika banner release date speculation

The Genshin Impact Mika banner release date will be around March 1, 2023, with phase two set to commence on approximately March 22.

For more details on how long Teyvat will be uninhabitable while the update takes place, and how you’ll be rewarded for the downtime, take a look at our Genshin Impact maintenance guide.

Genshin Impact Mika abilities

Normal attack – Spear of Favonius, Point Passage

Performs up to five consecutive strikes using a crossbow and spear. Charged attack: Consumes some stamina to lurch forward, dealing damage to opponents in your path.

Consumes some stamina to lurch forward, dealing damage to opponents in your path. Plunging attack: Plunges from mid-air, damaging opponents on the way down, and dealing AoE damage upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill – Starfrost Swirl

Mika attacks with his crossbow, granting Soulwind to any nearby active members of your party, which results in an increase to their attack speed. Starfrost Swirl also damages opponents to different effects depending on whether you tap or hold the Elemental Skill button.

Tap: Releases a piercing Flowfrost Arrow that deals Cryo damage to any opponents it comes into contact with.

Releases a piercing Flowfrost Arrow that deals Cryo damage to any opponents it comes into contact with. Hold: Enters into aiming mode and locks onto an opponent to fire a Rimestar Flare which deals Cryo damage upon impact. When the flare hits, it rises into the air and explodes, dealing additional Cryo damage to up to three other nearby opponents with Rimestar Shards.

Elemental Burst – Skyfeather Song

A healing ability, Skyfeather Song encourages and heals Mika’s teammates as he recites prayers from the knightly order. All nearby party members will regain health based on Mika’s max health. Skyfeather Song also grants Eagleplume to Mika’s entire party.

When any characters affected by Eagleplume hit an opponent with a successful normal attack, they will regenerate health based on Mika’s max health. Each character can only benefit from Eagleplume once every 15 seconds, and Skyfeather Song itself has a cooldown of 18 seconds.

Mika passive talents

Demarcation: Displays Monstadt-exclusive resources on the mini-map.

Displays Monstadt-exclusive resources on the mini-map. Rapid-Fire Suppression: The Soulwind state from Starfrost Swirl grants characters the Detector effect which increases physical damage by 10%. This effect only occurs when a Flowfrost Arrow hits more than one opponent, and for each opponent hit by a Rimestar Shard.

The Soulwind state from Starfrost Swirl grants characters the Detector effect which increases physical damage by 10%. This effect only occurs when a Flowfrost Arrow hits more than one opponent, and for each opponent hit by a Rimestar Shard. Geomorphological Mapping: If a character scores a critical hit when simultaneously affected by Skyfeather Song’s Eagleplume and Starfrost Swirl’s Soulwind, Soulwind will grant them one stack of Detector from Rapid-Fire Suppression. Only one stack of Detector can be gained this way during a single instance of Eagleplume, and the maximum number of Detector stacks that can be gained through Soulwind is increased by one.

Mika constellations

Contingency Factor: The healing interval between instances of Eagleplume can be reduced by Soulwind, equal to the attack speed increase provided.

The healing interval between instances of Eagleplume can be reduced by Soulwind, equal to the attack speed increase provided. Chaperone’s Ingress: One Detector stack from Rapid-Fire Succession is generated whenever a Flowfrost Arrow or Rimestar Flare first hits an opponent.

One Detector stack from Rapid-Fire Succession is generated whenever a Flowfrost Arrow or Rimestar Flare first hits an opponent. Reconnaissance Veteran: Increases the level of Skyfeather Song by three, up to a maximum of 15.

Increases the level of Skyfeather Song by three, up to a maximum of 15. Sunfrost Encomium: Whenever Mika’s own Eagleplume heals another party member, Mika’s Energy is restored by three. This can occur up to five times for each separate Eagleplume state.

Whenever Mika’s own Eagleplume heals another party member, Mika’s Energy is restored by three. This can occur up to five times for each separate Eagleplume state. Signal Arrow: Increases the level of Starfrost Swirl by three, up to a maximum of 15.

Increases the level of Starfrost Swirl by three, up to a maximum of 15. Companion’s Counsel: The maximum number of possible Soulwind Detector stacks is increased by one, as long as Rapid-Fire Suppression has been unlocked first. Characters affected by Soulwind also deal 60% more physical critical damage.

That’s everything we know about the Mika banner so far, but we’ll update you once more information is revealed between now and the Genshin Impact 3.5 release date. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves: make the most of the new 3.4 characters first with our Genshin Impact Alhaitham banner guide, and our Genshin Impact Yaoyao banner guide to familiarise yourself with all the abilities these two new characters wield.