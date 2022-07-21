Genshin Impact is the most tweeted about game so far in 2022

Every year, you can count on a few games being well-received on release, or sudden spikes in popularity for older titles that, in turn, mean they blow up on Twitter. Games like Elden Ring and Wordle certainly fit that description this year, but it turns out that Genshin Impact is actually the most tweeted about game in 2022 up to this point.

According to data released in a blog post by Rishi Chadha – Twitter’s Global Head of Creator and Gaming Content Partnerships – Genshin Impact is sitting at number one, with Wordle in second and Elden Ring in seventh place, which may come as a bit of a shock given the fact that discourse around the FromSoftware game seemed inescapable at one point.

The data counts tweets from January 1 all the way up to June 30 and covers the approximately 1.5 billion tweets made about gaming on the social media platform during that time frame. And, for those who are curious, Chadha does rank the rest of the most tweeted about games in a top 10 list. Here’s the complete list in an image taken directly from the post:

If you want to see more Twitter gaming data, Chadha’s post even has stats for other categories, including the top 10 countries that tweet most about gaming and the top 10 most tweeted about esports players.

