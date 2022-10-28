Genshin Impact Nahida web event offers free Primogems ahead of 3.2

This new Genshin Impact Nahida web event gives players the chance to obtain a few more Primogems ahead of the RPG‘s version 3.2 update. The event has you guiding Nahida through a festival in Sumeru City while making a few decisions along the way. In the end, you’ll be rewarded with 40 Primogems and several other useful in-game materials.

That Primogem count may be small, but the Genshin Impact 3.2 update goes live on November 2, so you should grab all of the Primos that you can get your hands on. Nahida, the Dendro Archon, is joining the roster in the first half of version 3.2. And if the past is any indication of the Archons’ strength, she’ll be a huge asset for teams that focus on Dendro reactions.

Nahida will be joined by the Pyro bow user Yoimiya, which is lucky for those who missed her in version 2.8 when she appeared next to Kazuha and Klee. Though, it seems as though most players will be pulling for the new Archon addition.

To get started with the event, simply head over to the web page and press start. As Nahida, you can choose to go to either Treasures Street or the Sumeru City outskirts – the choices do not matter, as they all lead to the same conclusion. Help out the citizens around town to receive the rewards.

As mentioned above, Primogems aren’t the only prize. Here’s the full list of items you’ll get from finishing the short web event:

40 Primogems

Three Nagadus Emerald Fragments

20,000 Mora

Two Mystic Enhancement Ore

Nahida event wallpaper

If you’re still looking to gather up more Primos, be sure to read up on how many Primogems you can get in 3.2. You’ll need to save up a ton if you’re also looking to pull for Yae Miko, Childe, or Layla in the second half of the next update.