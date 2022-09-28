Genshin Impact Nilou materials – all ascension materials

If you’re looking for any of the Genshin Impact Nilou ascension materials at this stage, chances are that you’re preparing for her arrival in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 3.1 update. Taking inspiration from belly dancing, which originated in Egypt, Nilou is a Hydro sword user, sharing the same weapon and element combo as a couple of the free PC game’s most popular characters. Who knows, she may join Kamisato Ayato towards the top of the Genshin Impact tier list.
Though Nilou’s banner will give you boosted odds, the chance of recruiting her onto your team with wishes is rather slim. That said, if you’re lucky enough to do so, you’ll want to get all the necessary upgrades in advance. Luckily for you, we have the locations of all the Nilou ascension materials so you can gather as many as possible before her banner’s release date.
Nilou ascension materials
Here are all of Nilou’s ascension and talent level up materials:
Character ascension materials
|Ascension Phase
|Character Level
|Materials
|Mora
|1
|20
|1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver
3x Padisarah
3x Fungal Spores
|20,000
|2
|40
|3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment
2x Perpetual Caliber
10x Padisarah
15x Fungal Spores
|40,000
|3
|50
|6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment
4x Perpetual Caliber
20x Padisarah
12x Luminescent Pollen
|60,000
|4
|60
|3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk
8x Perpetual Caliber
30x Padisarah
18x Luminescent Pollen
|80,000
|5
|70
|6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk
12x Perpetual Caliber
45x Padisarah
12x Crystalline Cyst Dust
|100,000
|6
|80
|6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
20x Perpetual Caliber
60x Padisarah
24x Crystalline Cyst Dust
|120,000
Talent ascension materials
As soon as you increase your character ascension level, you get the chance to level up Nilou’s talents. All of her talents require the same materials to level them up, so this list shows all the items you need to maximise one talent.
|Level
|Materials
|Mora
|2
|3x Teachings of Praxis
6x Fungal Spores
|12,500
|3
|2x Guide to Praxis
3x Luminescent Pollen
|17,500
|4
|4x Guide to Praxis
4x Luminescent Pollen
|25,000
|5
|6x Guide to Praxis
6x Luminescent Pollen
|30,000
|6
|9x Guide to Praxis
9x Luminescent Pollen
|37,500
|7
|4x Philosophies of Praxis
4x Crystalline Cyst Dust
1x Tears of the Calamitous God
|120,000
|8
|6x Philosophies of Praxis
6x Crystalline Cyst Dust
1x Tears of the Calamitous God
|260,000
|9
|12x Philosophies of Praxis
9x Crystalline Cyst Dust
2x Tears of the Calamitous God
|450,000
|10
|16x Philosophies of Praxis
12x Crystalline Cyst Dust
2x Tears of the Calamitous God
1x Crown of Insight
|700,000
How to farm Nilou materials
You can find most of Nilou’s materials in the Sumeru region. Most of the items you need are for multiple character ascensions, but there are at least one or two unique ones that only Nilou requires to ascend.
Spores, Pollen, and Cyst Dust
You can farm these materials from The Chasm, which has Floating Hydroshroom enemies in the underground section. In addition to these enemies, many more fungus variants appear in 3.0 and you can find them across Sumeru, including areas such as the Mawtiyima Forest.
You can also make higher-tier mushroom crafting items by mixing three Fungal Spores with 25 Mora to obtain a Luminescent Pollen or three Luminescent Pollen with 50 Mora to make a Crystalline Cyst Dust.
Padisarah
As one of the rarer plants in the open world game, Padisarah only grows in areas surrounding Sumeru City. The best place to look for them are immediately surrounding the city walls and a forest to the west across the peninsula.
Perpetual Caliber
You can find the new Perpetual Caliber item as a drop from a level 30+ Aeonblight Drake. Sadly, this boss will appear in update 3.1 and is currently inaccessible. However, you may find this boss’s arena inside a cave in Devantaka Mountain, north of the waypoint on the upper side of the cliff.
Hydro ascension materials
Nilou needs Hydro ascension materials to increase her maximum level limit, namely Varunada Lazurite fragments, slivers, chunks, and gemstones. You can get them by farming the following weekly and normal bosses.
- Oceanid
- Stormterror
- Hydro Hypostasis
- Childe
- Stormterror
Additionally, you can also craft the higher rarities of Varunada Lazurite by converting lower-tiered versions, such as using three slivers to make a fragment. You can also get the desired Hydro-type materials by using a Dust of Azoth to convert other jewel types.
Talent ascension materials
Nilou requires the Praxis book chain for her upgrades, which is one of the newer talent chain items added in the 3.0 update. The only place where you can find these books is the Steeple of Ignorance domain located near Chatrakam Cave in Sumeru on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Just like Candace, Nilou also needs the Tears of the Calamitous God to upgrade her later talent levels. To get these precious items, you first need to unlock the Guardian of Eternity Challenge and defeat the End of the Oneiric Euthymia. This is a weekly boss, so it may take a while for her to drop the tears you seek.
Finally, you need a Crown of Insight to maximise each of Nilou’s talent levels. You can get seven of them via offerings, and you may have some luck getting them via limited-time Genshin Impact events whenever they are available.
With that, you should know all the areas where you can find Nilou ascension materials. Snagging some of these items in advance is good, but only if you’re absolutely sure that she will be an excellent fit for your team. To get an idea of what teams she best fits in, check out our Nilou build and best Genshin Impact Nilou team comp guides. Another thing you can do before the second phase of the 3.1 update is to redeem any Genshin Impact codes to get as many free primogems as you can get your hands on.