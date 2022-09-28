Genshin Impact Nilou materials – all ascension materials

If you’re looking for any of the Genshin Impact Nilou ascension materials at this stage, chances are that you’re preparing for her arrival in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 3.1 update. Taking inspiration from belly dancing, which originated in Egypt, Nilou is a Hydro sword user, sharing the same weapon and element combo as a couple of the free PC game’s most popular characters. Who knows, she may join Kamisato Ayato towards the top of the Genshin Impact tier list.

Though Nilou’s banner will give you boosted odds, the chance of recruiting her onto your team with wishes is rather slim. That said, if you’re lucky enough to do so, you’ll want to get all the necessary upgrades in advance. Luckily for you, we have the locations of all the Nilou ascension materials so you can gather as many as possible before her banner’s release date.

Nilou ascension materials

Here are all of Nilou’s ascension and talent level up materials:

Character ascension materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver

3x Padisarah

3x Fungal Spores 20,000 2 40 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

2x Perpetual Caliber

10x Padisarah

15x Fungal Spores 40,000 3 50 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

4x Perpetual Caliber

20x Padisarah

12x Luminescent Pollen 60,000 4 60 3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

8x Perpetual Caliber

30x Padisarah

18x Luminescent Pollen 80,000 5 70 6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

12x Perpetual Caliber

45x Padisarah

12x Crystalline Cyst Dust 100,000 6 80 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

20x Perpetual Caliber

60x Padisarah

24x Crystalline Cyst Dust 120,000

Talent ascension materials

As soon as you increase your character ascension level, you get the chance to level up Nilou’s talents. All of her talents require the same materials to level them up, so this list shows all the items you need to maximise one talent.

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Praxis

6x Fungal Spores 12,500 3 2x Guide to Praxis

3x Luminescent Pollen 17,500 4 4x Guide to Praxis

4x Luminescent Pollen 25,000 5 6x Guide to Praxis

6x Luminescent Pollen 30,000 6 9x Guide to Praxis

9x Luminescent Pollen 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Praxis

4x Crystalline Cyst Dust

1x Tears of the Calamitous God 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Praxis

6x Crystalline Cyst Dust

1x Tears of the Calamitous God 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Praxis

9x Crystalline Cyst Dust

2x Tears of the Calamitous God 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Praxis

12x Crystalline Cyst Dust

2x Tears of the Calamitous God

1x Crown of Insight 700,000

How to farm Nilou materials

You can find most of Nilou’s materials in the Sumeru region. Most of the items you need are for multiple character ascensions, but there are at least one or two unique ones that only Nilou requires to ascend.

Spores, Pollen, and Cyst Dust

You can farm these materials from The Chasm, which has Floating Hydroshroom enemies in the underground section. In addition to these enemies, many more fungus variants appear in 3.0 and you can find them across Sumeru, including areas such as the Mawtiyima Forest.

You can also make higher-tier mushroom crafting items by mixing three Fungal Spores with 25 Mora to obtain a Luminescent Pollen or three Luminescent Pollen with 50 Mora to make a Crystalline Cyst Dust.

Padisarah

As one of the rarer plants in the open world game, Padisarah only grows in areas surrounding Sumeru City. The best place to look for them are immediately surrounding the city walls and a forest to the west across the peninsula.

Perpetual Caliber

You can find the new Perpetual Caliber item as a drop from a level 30+ Aeonblight Drake. Sadly, this boss will appear in update 3.1 and is currently inaccessible. However, you may find this boss’s arena inside a cave in Devantaka Mountain, north of the waypoint on the upper side of the cliff.

Hydro ascension materials

Nilou needs Hydro ascension materials to increase her maximum level limit, namely Varunada Lazurite fragments, slivers, chunks, and gemstones. You can get them by farming the following weekly and normal bosses.

Oceanid

Stormterror

Hydro Hypostasis

Stormterror

Additionally, you can also craft the higher rarities of Varunada Lazurite by converting lower-tiered versions, such as using three slivers to make a fragment. You can also get the desired Hydro-type materials by using a Dust of Azoth to convert other jewel types.

Talent ascension materials

Nilou requires the Praxis book chain for her upgrades, which is one of the newer talent chain items added in the 3.0 update. The only place where you can find these books is the Steeple of Ignorance domain located near Chatrakam Cave in Sumeru on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Just like Candace, Nilou also needs the Tears of the Calamitous God to upgrade her later talent levels. To get these precious items, you first need to unlock the Guardian of Eternity Challenge and defeat the End of the Oneiric Euthymia. This is a weekly boss, so it may take a while for her to drop the tears you seek.

Finally, you need a Crown of Insight to maximise each of Nilou’s talent levels. You can get seven of them via offerings, and you may have some luck getting them via limited-time Genshin Impact events whenever they are available.

With that, you should know all the areas where you can find Nilou ascension materials. Snagging some of these items in advance is good, but only if you’re absolutely sure that she will be an excellent fit for your team. To get an idea of what teams she best fits in, check out our Nilou build and best Genshin Impact Nilou team comp guides. Another thing you can do before the second phase of the 3.1 update is to redeem any Genshin Impact codes to get as many free primogems as you can get your hands on.