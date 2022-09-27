The Genshin Impact Of Ballads and Brews event is taking place as part of the new 3.1 update. Hoyoverse are well-known for releasing regular, huge content updates to their popular anime game, and 3.1 is no different. Not long since the massive 3.0 update which brought us the Sumeru region and Dendro element, 3.1 will make Sumeru even larger, and introduce three new characters.

The Of Ballad and Brews event takes you to back to Mondstadt to celebrate Weinlesefest, where you will help the other characters make the festival a success. Unlocked in four parts, you need to keep coming back to the RPG game throughout the event’s duration to complete it, so here’s everything you need to know about Of Ballad and Brews.

Of Ballads and Brews event details

As mentioned, Of Ballads and Brews is made up of four phases, each to be unlocked at a different time during the event. In the first phase, Autumn Crisis, you must help hunt an invasion of Forest Boars and assist a Sumeru researcher with their research. In Highwind Trial, harness the power of Sublime Anemograna to defeat powerful enemies, before helping the Knights of Favonius with a charity sale in the Charity and Creativity phase. Finally, in Fecund Blessings, search for hampers to reveal the gifts within.

Of Ballads and Brews requirements

Players can participate in Of Ballads and Brews shortly after the Genshin Impact 3.1 release date, from September 29 to October 17, 2022. You need to meet certain criteria to join in though, including being Adventure Rank 21 or above. You must also have completed the “Proglue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom” Archon Quest, and the “Lupus Minor Chapter: Act I – The Meaning of Lupical” story quest. If you haven’t already, you can complete these during the event and still be able to take part.

Of Ballads and Brews rewards

Earn enough Festive Fever during Of Ballad and Brews, and not only will you receive the Missive Windspear, you’ll get the polearm’s refinement materials as well. With two of the three new 3.1 characters being polearm users, this four-star, event-exclusive weapon could be a great addition to either your Cyno build or Candace build.

The Genshin Impact Of Ballads and Brews rewards are:

Missive Windspear polearm

Plume of the Changing Winds

Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth

Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator

Debris of Decarabian’s City

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Talent ascension materials

Character ascension materials

Crown of Insight

Mora

Primogems

Now you know more about what to expect from the Genshin Impact Of Ballads and Brews event, take a look at everything else you can look forward to from the next update. This includes the new Genshin Impact characters and how to get them with the Candace banner, Cyno banner, and Nilou banner. Don’t forget to increase your chances by using Genshin Impact codes to get more free Primogems.