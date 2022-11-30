Where to find Genshin Impact pinecones

Need to find pinecones in Genshin Impact? Pinecones are used for cooking a range of dishes including Sauteed Matsutake and Mondstadt Hash Brown, and can only be found in the wild and cannot be purchased from NPCs.

They are also necessary for completing the Marvellous Merchandise event, a recurring event in Genshin impact that requires you to collect various items such as apples, carrots, and fowl. Here’s where to find pinecones in Mondstadt and Dragonspine in one of the best free games on PC.

Genshin Impact pinecones locations

Pinecones can be found at the base of trees or in animal hideouts mainly in the Mondstadt region, though they grow at the base of different types of trees, they are usually found under fir and pine trees. An easy way to grab pinecones quickly is to head to the bridge northwest of Qingce Village, where you can obtain around nine pinecones on the bridge itself.

Fortunately pinecones are very common and can be easily farmed, so here are the best places to farm pinecones in Genshin Impact:

Entombed City Outskirts in Dragonspine

Springvale

East of Whispering Woods

That’s where you can find pinecones in Genshin Impact to complete the Marvellous Merchandise event. For more items, here’s where you can find Genshin Impact Rukkhashava Mushroom locations and Genshin Impact amakumo fruit locations for character ascension materials.