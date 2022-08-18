Genshin Impact Pizza Hut collaboration adds exclusive Kamera

Ahead of the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, HoYoverse is teaming up with another big brand once again, this time with a Genshin Impact Pizza Hut collaboration. Much like the KFC event from 2021, fans will be able to obtain in-game items by participating in this event between August 29 and September 17. The rewards include a new Kamera device, a furnishing stand for the Serenitea Pot, several unique food dishes, and a decent amount of Mora.

All of those items might sound enticing, but there’s a bit of a catch. They can only be redeemed on Chinese servers after ordering food from Pizza Hut. In China.

This is exactly how the KFC collab started out, though, before the event became far more popular than anyone expected. A number of KFC establishments in China were so overcrowded that the in-person portion of the event was cancelled, and the exclusive KFC glider, along with other desirables, were made available for players internationally through digital-only promotions.

All this to say that the Pizza Hut collaboration may follow the same process — hopefully, without in-store employees becoming overwhelmed all over again. Players outside of China might gain access to these exclusive rewards, but through an entirely different process. If the KFC event is anything to go by, HoYoverse may decide to tie the Pizza Hut items to Twitch stream drops again.

Currently, as per the event guidelines translated by Redditor lego-baguette, players will need to order one of three new Genshin Impact-inspired meals from a participating KFC in China to be rewarded with the in-game items, an Amber mousepad, a Eula mousepad, an Amber plate, or a Eula plate. Though, the mousepads and plates are extremely limited in number and likely won’t come to other countries.

This Pizza Hut collaboration will start up a few days after the Genshin Impact version 3.0 update goes live, so those of us who can’t participate will have new character banners and the Dendro element to distract us from the FOMO.