Here’s how many Primogems you can earn in Genshin Impact version 3.2

The Genshin Impact version 3.2 goes live next week, which means it’s time to figure out just how many Primogems you’ll be able to earn. HoYoverse is putting two new characters and three solid reruns on the RPG‘s upcoming character banners, so it’s in your best interest to find out what you’ll be getting from the 3.2 Archon Quests, events, and more.

As usual, these Primogem calculations and estimations come from SoraHoshina – a HoYoLAB moderator, infographic designer, and guide writer. The totals are added up for both free-to-play players and paying players who choose to use the Welkin Blessing and boosts of that nature.

SoraHoshina also made an infographic for version 3.1, so be sure to check if you’re missing out on anything before we transition to Genshin Impact version 3.2. There are more Primogems up for grabs than usual thanks to the version 3.1 anniversary celebrations.

This time around, it’ll be more of a standard count that factors in the Gnostic Hymn battle pass, Spiral Abyss completion, Primogem redemption codes, achievements, character test runs, and other regular sources of Primos.

As you can see in the image above, free-to-play players can expect to earn about 7,420 Primogems, ten Acquaint Fates, and five Intertwined Fates. Meanwhile, players who spend should expect to get about 11,250 Primogems along with ten Acquaint Fates and nine Intertwined Fates.

As always, keep in mind that these are just estimations based on what’s known about Genshin Impact updates. Genesis Crystals and top-ups aren’t factored into the paying player numbers, and the Abyss total assumes that your teams can earn all 36 stars in the Spiral Abyss combat challenges.

Be sure to save as many Primos as you can if you’re looking to pull for the Dendro Archon, Nahida, or the new four-star Cryo student, Layla. Yoimiya, Childe, and Yae Miko are also getting reruns, so there are plenty of good options coming up.