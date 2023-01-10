Here’s how many Primogems you can earn in Genshin Impact version 3.4

The Genshin Impact version 3.4 release date is right around the corner, and we’re here to show you an estimate of how many Primogems will be up for grabs. 3.4 will be offering more Primogems than usual thanks to this year’s Lantern Rite event. HoYoverse is also adding a new, expanded desert area to the anime game‘s Sumeru region, which will undoubtedly come with more world quests, chests, and puzzles to solve that’ll lead to even further rewards.

Before you have a look at the Primogem count for version 3.4, be sure to check out the numbers for Primogems available in version 3.3, just in case you missed anything as this update comes to a close.

The calculations below come from a HoYoLAB mod, guide writer, and infographic designer named ‘SoraHoshina.’ The numbers below have taken several Primogem sources into consideration for both free-to-play and pay-to-play players, including Welkin Blessings, the Genius Invokation TCG, character test runs, and more.

As previously mentioned, the Sumeru desert expansion and Lantern Rite celebration will add plenty of additional Primos and wishes, making the count much higher than what players are used to.

You can check out SoraHoshina’s calculations for yourself on HoYoLAB to see their full post. Free-to-play players can expect to earn about 10,100 Primogems, 19 Acquaint Fate, and 25 Intertwined Fate. Meanwhile, pay-to-play players should see about 14,560 Primogems, 19 Acquaint Fate, and 29 Intertwined Fate. That all adds up to 63 pulls for the former and 91 pulls for the latter.

As always, these numbers aren’t set in stone since they’re just estimations. The counts can vary from player to player, and they depend on factors like being able to earn 36 stars in the abyss or whether or not you complete the battle pass.

These Primogems will come in handy when you see just how stacked the version 3.4 character banners are. Alhaitham, Xiao, and Yaoyao are available in the first half, and Hu Tao and Yelan will be waiting in the second.