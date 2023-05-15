Here’s how many Primogems you can earn in Genshin Impact 3.7

The Genshin Impact 3.7 update is on its way, and these estimates will give you a good idea of how many Primogems you’ll be able to get your hands on when it goes live next week. As we head towards the Genshin Impact 3.7 release date, we know it won’t be adding a whole new map expansion to the anime game like 3.6, so there will be fewer ways to earn Primogems overall. But the upcoming new Genshin Impact events and quests should give a good amount of gems regardless.

Genshin Impact 3.7 will be more of a standard update when compared to the last few in that it won’t be adding anything unexpected. The only newcomer is a Dendro cat girl named Kirara, meaning there will be four five-star reruns. It’ll be a great opportunity to pull for worthwhile characters that you’ve missed in the past.

The two best characters on offer will be Kazuha and Alhaitham, but unfortunately, both of their banners go live at the same time in the second half of version 3.7. You’ll likely need to make a choice between the two if you’re short on Primos.

Meanwhile, Kirara is only available during the first half, alongside Yoimiya and Yae Miko. These will probably be the less popular banners, but Kirara is worth a few pulls if you like her visual design or gameplay kit

No matter who you choose to pull for, you’ll want to keep the estimates below in mind to manage expectations about how many wishes you’ll get.

The image above comes from SoraHoshina, a HoYoLAB mod, infographic designer, and guide writer. They’ve used the usual Priomogem sources for these estimates, separating them into free-to-play and pay-to-play totals.

Those who play for free can expect to see about 7,930 Primogems, 18 Acquaint Fate, and 10 Intertwined Fate. Meanwhile, those who choose to spend can see up to 12,390 Primogems, 18 Acquiant Fate, and 14 Intertwined Fate.

If you want to know who you should spend those gems on, check out our Genshin Impact tier list. And don’t forget to use the new Primogem codes before they expire to gain even more.