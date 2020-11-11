Genshin Impact reputation guide – how to increase your reputation

Want to know how to increase your Genshin Impact reputation? Genshin Impact is a breathtaking – and adorable – open world action RPG game, in which your party of four adventurers sets out across the fantasy world of Teyvat, slaying enemies and completing challenges to increase their Adventure Rank and raise the World Level to match their newfound strength.

It’s proven incredibly popular since its release earlier this year, and Genshin Impact’s 1.1 update has introduced a bunch of new characters, events, weapons, and a brand new reputation system. This system allows players to accept quests to boost their reputation in the cities of Mondstadt and Liyue – and acquire blueprints for powerful weapons, recipes, and even gliders in return.

There are eight reputation levels for each city, and you’ll need to achieve increasing amounts of reputation in order to meet these requirements and receive your rewards. There are four ways to increase your reputation – but some of them are restricted on a weekly basis, so choose carefully. Here’s everything you need to know about increasing your Genshin Impact reputation.

Genshin Impact reputation NPCs location

Hertha, the coordinator for the Knights of Favonius, will give you reputation quests in Mondstadt, in the northeast of the city.

Behind the adventurer’s guild in Liyue, you’ll find Ms. Yu, the secretary of the Ministry of Civil Affairs, who will give you your reputation quests and rewards.

Genshin Impact reputation quests

There are four types of reputation quests:

Bounties – these require you to hunt and defeat various bounty targets. You can complete up to three bounties each week, across all cities – for more information about tracking these down, see our Genshin Impact bounties guide.

– these require you to hunt and defeat various bounty targets. You can complete up to three bounties each week, across all cities – for more information about tracking these down, see our Genshin Impact bounties guide. Requests – these are requests from local residents to perform various tasks to help them out – you’ll receive reputation as a reward, plus some Mora for your trouble. Like bounties, you can accept three requests a week.

– these are requests from local residents to perform various tasks to help them out – you’ll receive reputation as a reward, plus some Mora for your trouble. Like bounties, you can accept three requests a week. World Exploration – you gain reputation through increasing your exploration progress in both cities, with rewards available for reaching each 20% increment of exploration progress.

– you gain reputation through increasing your exploration progress in both cities, with rewards available for reaching each 20% increment of exploration progress. Region quests – you gain reputation from completing side quests, main quests, or daily commissions in the city. These quests can’t be picked up from the reputation NPC – you’ll have to find and complete them yourself to unlock the bonus reputation.

Genshin Impact reputation rewards

Once you’ve reached each of the eight reputation levels in Genshin Impact, you’ll receive the following rewards:

Monstadt

Level 1 : Northern Apple Stew Cooking Recipe

: Northern Apple Stew Cooking Recipe Level 2 : Anemoculus Resonance Stone Crafting Blueprint, and the Mondstadt Mining Outcrop Search

: Anemoculus Resonance Stone Crafting Blueprint, and the Mondstadt Mining Outcrop Search Level 3 : Wind Catcher Forging Blueprint

: Wind Catcher Forging Blueprint Level 4 : Mondstadt – Hero’s Fame Namecard, the Adventurer’s Breakfast Sandwich Cooking Recipe, and Mondstadt Merchant Discounts

: Mondstadt – Hero’s Fame Namecard, the Adventurer’s Breakfast Sandwich Cooking Recipe, and Mondstadt Merchant Discounts Level 5 : NRE (Menu 30) Forging Blueprint

: NRE (Menu 30) Forging Blueprint Level 6 : Anemo Treasure Compass Forging Blueprint and Portable Waypoint Crafting Blueprint

: Anemo Treasure Compass Forging Blueprint and Portable Waypoint Crafting Blueprint Level 7 : Mondstadt – Blessing Namecard and Moon Pie Cooking Recipe

: Mondstadt – Blessing Namecard and Moon Pie Cooking Recipe Level 8: Wings of Azure Wind Glider

Liyue

Level 1 : Golden Shrimp Balls Cooking Recipe

: Golden Shrimp Balls Cooking Recipe Level 2 : Geoculus Resonance Stone Crafting Blueprint, and the Liyue Mining Outcrop Search

: Geoculus Resonance Stone Crafting Blueprint, and the Liyue Mining Outcrop Search Level 3 : Condensed Resin Crafting Blueprint

: Condensed Resin Crafting Blueprint Level 4 : Liyue – A Thousand Ships Namecard, the Lotus Flower Crisp Cooking Recipe, and Liyue Merchant Discounts

: Liyue – A Thousand Ships Namecard, the Lotus Flower Crisp Cooking Recipe, and Liyue Merchant Discounts Level 5 : Adepti Seeker’s Stove Forging Blueprint

: Adepti Seeker’s Stove Forging Blueprint Level 6 : Geo Treasure Compass Forging Blueprint

: Geo Treasure Compass Forging Blueprint Level 7 : Liyue – In the Clouds Namecard, and Tianshu Meat Cooking Recipe

: Liyue – In the Clouds Namecard, and Tianshu Meat Cooking Recipe Level 8: Wings of Golden Flight Glider

That's everything you'll need to boost your Genshin Impact reputation