Genshin Impact The Rhythm that Reveals the Beastly Trail guide

Want to know how to complete the Genshin Impact Rhythm that Reveals the Beastly Trail quest? With the release of the 3.0 update, the open-world game introduces us to new Genshin Impact characters and challenges found within the borders of the Sumeru region.

Before you start the Rhythm that Reveals the Beastly Trail quest, you must have both Dendro and bow users on your team. Genshin Impact doesn’t tell you about these required characters for this quest, but you need the bow to shoot at specific targets to progress, while the Dendro element is necessary for one part of the entire quest. With that in mind, here’s a walkthrough of how to complete The Rhythm that Reveals the Beastly Trail.

How to complete The Rhythm that Reveals the Beastly Trail quest

Your first task is to head to a designated location in Sumeru in search of clues – there you’ll meet up with Aravaki and Arayasa who are looking for Vasoma Fruits. To help them find these fruits, you need to look for clues about Ashvattha’s Concourses. A waypoint should appear east of the Devantaka Mountain teleportation point, so head to this location to find Arama and Aradasa standing next to a mossy rock with graffiti etched into the stone.

This rock features runes with familiar shapes, Paimon notes that the patterns “may have a connection with the hidden song in the roses”. You can find five Sumeru Roses by looking towards the runes on the boulder. Position yourself around the other side of the roses with the runes in the background and you’ll see them glow. As soon as all five start glimmering, a bright light will appear nearby. If you play the music according to the patterns shown on-screen with the Vintage Lyre, Ararma and Aradasa will talk to you about the song’s history.

Since this song is used multiple times in this mission, it’s worth keeping it in mind whenever you can play the Lyre to a Claustroflora to make obstacles disappear. All the notes you need are in the bottom row, indicated by the F clef musical symbol.

Do

So

La

Mi

Do

After learning the song, head to the next waypoint on the map, which is east of your current position. Warp over to the sigil on the font and play the song to open a cave entrance next to you. Glide down and watch out for enemies and traps as you find another sigil by the rock in the wet area. Play the song to make the rock disappear. Next, activate the Candles of Life to make the Dendrogama appear nearby, which you can switch to a bow character to use these glowing wisps to fire arrows at the red flowers to deactivate them. Doing so enough times summons Marana’s Disciple, a miniboss you need to defeat before moving on. Fling yourself up to the Tumor of Withering and destroy it to reveal a chest full of treasure:

Adventure EXP x20

Dendro Sigil x2

Primogems x5

Mora x1,147

Apprentice Notes

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Lucky Dog’s Eagle Father

Instructor’s Pocket Watch

Fine Enhancement Ore

After opening the chest, investigate the glowing plants next to it to head into the Vasara Tree. You’ll appear in a dream with three waypoints highlighted on screen. Play the song at the sigil to open an escape route via a hole in the middle of the room, and kill all the enemies you find inside to find the first waypoint, pointing towards a Primeval Rosin.

Head into the next room and after clearing the foes inside, play the song next to a sigil inside the second room to spawn a spring you can jump on to launch yourself into the air. Glide to the platform where the second Primeval Rosin is waiting for you to collect. There are also some enemies nearby guarding a chest that has the following items inside:

Adventure EXP x30

Dendro Sigil x3

Primogems x10

Mora x1,570

Adventurer’s Bandana

Adventurer’s Experience x2

Teachings of Admonition

Instructor’s Pocket Watch

From here, you need to switch to a Dendro character to activate a sapling which launches a bright seed into the sky. Warp towards the Four-Leaf Sigil to find the last of the three Primeval Rosins. Pick up the Dendrogama and shoot at the green targets in the area to open up the seal protecting the Rosin. Float down the hole nearby and open the glowing door with the Rosins. Run through and defeat the regular enemies inside to spawn two level 90 Cast Nightmare bosses, which you need to kill to find the exit. Pick up the third fruit as you exit the dream to finish the quest and earn the following rewards:

Primogems x60

Hero’s Wit x3

Adventure EXP x450

Mora x40,000

Mystical Enhancement Ore x4

After completing the Rhythm that Reveals the Beastly Trail quest, there’s still plenty for you to do in Sumeru, such as finding all of the Genshin Impact phantasmal seeds. We also have all of the Genshin Impact Sumeru Contemplation puzzle answers and both Genshin Impact Collei build and team comp guides for those lucky enough to get her.