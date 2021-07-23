How to complete the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual in Genshin Impact

There are lots of mysterious hidden shrines on Narukami Island. If you want to find these hidden areas on the Genshin Impact Inazuma map, you need to complete the ‘Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual’ quest. Doing so will unlock the Teleport Waypoint in Araumi (visible on the normal map, but unreachable) and grant you access to the Perpetual Mechanical Array boss.

The first step towards completing the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual is accepting a side quest from an NPC called Kazari. You can find her directly after leaving Ritou for the first time. If you cross the water towards the larger Narukami Island, you’ll see Kazari right in front of you, on top of the stairs. Interact with Kazari to start the quest ‘A Strange Story in Konda’.

Be warned: speaking to this mysterious lady is just the first step of the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual quest chain. The full questline is quite difficult and very (and we mean very!) long, but fortunately, we’re here to help you every step of the way.

How to start the first Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual in Genshin Impact

Starting the quest ‘A Strange Story in Konda’ is your first step towards the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual. These are the steps you need to take:

Visit Konda Village and speak with the NPCs. The correct item order is: coin pouch, cargo bag, and then the notes.

Go down the well, break the wall, then follow the Electro orb. Use the Electrogranum to pass through the Thunder Barrier (Electro wall).

Do the first Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual (although it’s not called that yet): purify the shrine, then look at the puzzle pattern. You can change the numbers depending on how closely they are connected to shrine pillar number 1 (the one you’re standing next to). So if you start from number 1 and walk around the shrine towards your right, the number of Sakura leaves on the pillars must be 2-3-5-4.

After doing the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual, defeat the phantom that appears.

The second Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual: Sacrificial Offering

The next part of the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual quest chain is called ‘Sacrificial Offering’. Go to the abandoned shrine near Konda Village – the purple region on your map – and complete the following objectives:

Follow the three ghosts until they’re all standing behind the three fox statues facing each other. The ghosts will disappear and leave behind a book about the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual.

Get the Memento Lens at the Grand Narukami Shrine, then use it on the Kitsune statues to activate the hidden memories.

The correct dialogue order is “In the name of…”, “And of the…”, “Bring forth…”.

Go to the Barrier. Enter the cave below the abandoned shrine – the entrance is lower down, on the south side.

After passing through another Thunder Barrier, go up the stone wall, pass through the gate, and collect the Rust-Worn Key. Use it to unlock the gate in Chinju Forest – it’s to the north west, at the start of the stream in the purple area.

Solve another Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual puzzle. The solution is 2 in the middle, then 3-3-3 on all ends.

The Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual in Chinju Forest

Talk to the giant stone bear in the northernmost part of Chinju Forest, then find the three Tanuki. Light the torches if they appear. One Tanuki is near the Hilichurls.

Go to the indicated location; the bare stone will disappear.

This Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual puzzle is slightly more complex than before – see the picture for the pattern. The two pillars furthest away are 2, the one to your left is 3, and the one to the right is 4.

The Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual in Araumi

Go to the Araumi region in the northern part of Narukami Island and do the following:

Light every Electro pillar surrounding the big Sakura tree and the stone ruin.

Go inside the stone tower ruin and use the Memento Lens on the Kitsune statues.

Use it on another Kitsune below to get an Electrogranum and pass through the Electro Barrier. Infuse the fox statue with Electro and grab the ward.

The solution to the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual in Araumi: put the ones on your sides (left and right) on 3 Sakura leaves. The remaining two behind the shrine must have the number 2. They are hidden behind Kitsune statues; use the Memento Lens again.

The Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual in Kamisato Estate

Finally, let’s get to the last Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual:

Glide down towards the beach east of the Kamisato Estate. You’ll see a rock with a tree, a fox statue, and a glowing Kitsune statue on top of it. Use the Memento Lens on the Kitsune.

Go to the island just off the coast, then use the Memento Lens on the Kitsune in the middle.

Use Electrograna to protect yourself from Electro damage.

The Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual solution is 2 Sakura leaves on the pillar in front and behind you (the ones close to the path), and 3 on the ones to your left and right. Be careful: there are two phantoms here.

And that’s every Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual in Genshin Impact! Congratulations; you’re done searching for hidden things and secret passages – for now, at least. If you’ve been lucky enough to pull Ayaka, we’ve got a guide to the best Ayaka build.