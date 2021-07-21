Genshin Impact sakura bloom locations

Are you trying to hunt down sakura bloom in Genshin Impact? Sakura bloom is a new ascension material for Ayaka, the latest Genshin Impact character to join the growing roster. The Genshin Impact 2.0 update also introduced Yoimiya and Sayu, though they won’t arrive until August 10 when the Tapestry of Golden Flames banner launches.

Creating the strongest Ayaka build requires a lot of sakura bloom, a resource that can only be found on the Inazuma islands. You can spot sakura bloom by the pink glow the petals emit – once you find these pink petals floating in the air, attack this space with an Electro attack like Fischl or Keqing to reveal the ascension material.

There’s plenty of sakura bloom to find on Inazuma, and there’s going to be even more when the other Inazuma islands are unlocked in future updates. We don’t know exactly how many sakura bloom can be found right now, but so far we’ve managed to find over 30, which should take you to level 50. Here are all of the sakura bloom locations in Genshin Impact so far.

Sakura Bloom Locations

The devs have an interactive map filled with pins which mark the sakura bloom locations. The map doesn’t appear to have every sakura bloom, but we’re sure it’s going to be updated in the future to include the rest of the pins.

We’ve created our own map containing a few more pins to help make your journey for sakura blooms a little bit easier.

Ayaka Ascension Material Requirements

Level 20 – One shivada jade sliver, three sakura blossom, three old handguard, 20,000 mora

Two perpetual heart ,three shivada jade fragments, ten sakura blossom, 15 old handguard, 40,000 mora

Four perpetual heart, six shivada jade fragments, 12 kageuchi handguard, 20 sakura blossom, 60,000 mora

Three shivada jade chunk, eight perpetual heart, 18 kageuchi handguard, 30 sakura blossom, 80,000 mora

Six shivada jade chunk, 12 famed handguard, 12 perpetual heart, 45 sakura blossom, 100,000 mora

Six shivada jade gemstone, 20 perpetual heart, 24 famed handguard, 60 sakura blossom, 120,000 mora

And that’s every sakura bloom location revealed so far in Genshin Impact. Ayaka is already looking like a strong character, so be sure to keep an eye out on our Genshin Impact tier list to see where she lands. Don’t have enough primogems to wish on the new banner? Check out our Genshin Impact codes guide to claim in-game goodies like primogems and mora.