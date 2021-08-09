The best Genshin Impact Sayu build

Looking for the best Sayu build? Along with Yoimiya, Sayu is one of the Genshin Impact new characters arriving on the second event banner of the 2.0 update, Tapestry of Golden Flames. The diminutive ninja is notorious for finding the best spots for snoozing and spending as much time sleeping as possible, as she believes this will help her grow taller.

She’s a four-star Claymore wielder – yes, she somehow swings a giant Claymore around – and she uses the Anemo element. She is adept at both healing and dealing damage, making her a very versatile team member. When building her, it’s best to focus on her support skills to make the most of her powerful heals. You could also run her as a physical DPS, or a sub-DPS, depending on what fits better in your team.

It’s important to note that Sayu’s abilities scale from different sources. Her passive talent, Someone More Capable, heals all your characters and nearby allies when she triggers a Swirl reaction – this scales with Elemental Mastery. The heal that comes from her Q, Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry, scales with attack. If you manage to get her C6, however, then her Q healing also scales with Elemental Mastery; this means you should definitely run Sayu as a healer, and focus on your EM. No matter your constellations, though, we’ve got the best Sayu builds for you.

The best Sayu support/sub DPS build

If your Sayu doesn’t have C6, we recommend an attack % weapon in order to increase her healing. If you’re a F2P player, this could be the Prototype Archaic, which grants normal or charged attacks a 50% chance to deal an additional 240% attack damage to opponents in a small AoE. This effect can only take place once every 15 seconds, but it’s a big bonus.

Wolf’s Gravestone is a very powerful attack % weapon, with a passive that increases attack by 20%. Upon hitting attacks against opponents with less than 30% HP, the passive increases all party members’ attack by 40% for 12 seconds. This effect can only occur once every 30 seconds.

If you’d like extra energy recharge for more ultimate uptime, you could choose Skyward Pride – the weapon also has high attack. Favonius Greatsword also has energy recharge, but bear in mind that the passive, Windfall, only works if Sayu crits while she’s on the field.

For C6 Sayu, we recommend focusing on Elemental Mastery. Rainslasher is an excellent weapon with an Elemental Mastery secondary stat that increases damage against opponents affected by Hydro or Electro by 20%. This makes her a great fit for Electro teams, so she pairs well with Beidou and Fischl.

When it comes to artifacts, the Viridescent Venerer four-piece set is a great choice. By using Anemo, you activate lots of Swirl elemental reactions, and the Viridescent Venerer four-set increases Swirl damage by 60%; it also decreases the opponent’s elemental resistance to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s, which buffs your main DPS’s element, too.

If you want to focus on healing more than sub DPS, we recommend the Maiden Beloved four-piece set. If you don’t have Sayu’s C6, you could also consider a two piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence or Gladiator’s Finale for ATK +18% alongside the two-piece Maiden Beloved.

The best Sayu Physical DPS build

You can stack Sayu with damage and still benefit from her heal enough to not require another support in your team, which is handy. To get the most out of Sayu as a physical DPS, we recommend running her in a superconduct team with Cryo characters like Kaeya, and Electro characters like Fischl or the Electro Traveler.

The same weapons from the support build also serve DPS Sayu well, but you may need some extra energy recharge in order to afford her ultimate. Katsuragikiri Nagamasa is an energy recharge claymore that buffs elemental skill damage, and gives energy regeneration over time. As mentioned above, Rainslasher is also a great choice.

For physical DPS, Sayu benefits the most from the four-piece Pale Flame artifact set, which increases physical damage by 25%, and increases attack by 9% whenever an elemental skill hits an opponent. The effect can stack twice, which also increases Sayu’s physical damage further.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Sayu build in Genshin Impact – now all that’s left is to wake her up from her nap. She’s a great fit with the Electro Traveler, so check out our Electro Traveler abilities guide for more information. If you were lucky enough to get Yoimiya on this banner too, we’ve got the best Yoimiya build to help you out.