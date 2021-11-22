Genshin Impact’s Shenhe and Yun Jin have been revealed

Genshin Impact is getting two new characters called Yun Jin and Shenhe. The pair have sporadically popped up in datamines over the past year, but Mihoyo has now confirmed on Twitter that they are real, continuing a trend of introducing characters before they’re due to get a banner.

Shenhe is a cryo user who wields a polearm in battle. She hails from a clan of exorcists and is a disciple of an adeptus called Cloud Retainer, who chooses to take the form of a white crane for what it’s worth. Mihoyo further fleshes out her background by sharing that, of all the pupils Cloud Retainer has taken on, Shenhe bears the closest resemblance to her. Shenhe thinks she’s neat, too – believing her to be a “knowledgeable and chatty” master.

Yun Jin is also fond of the polearm but uses the geo element. She holds the position of Yun-Han Opera Troupe’s director and is described as a “famous figure in Liyue Harbor’s opera scene”. We caught a glimpse of her in a recent Moonchase Festival cutscene, though she had been teased in several voice lines long before that.

Mihoyo didn’t mention when the pair would be coming to the anime game, but signs point to it being next year. Itto and Gorou were teased before update 2.2 but aren’t due to arrive until update 2.3 drops this week. If Shenhe and Yun Jin follow a similar path, they could be here for update 2.4. Mihoyo typically updates Genshin Impact every six weeks, so you’re looking at January for a likely release.

Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida

Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe She is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/fKkSfgQhk5 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 22, 2021

Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple. To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OrjpVCqmkD — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 22, 2021

