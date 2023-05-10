Genshin Impact gives you Primogems for being nice to other players

The Genshin Impact Recollector’s Path event is offering more than one way to earn Primogems in the anime game – share your event-related tips with other players for a chance to win extra Primos outside of gameplay. It’s a small amount, but any free gems are always welcome if you plan to pull for Baizhu, Ganyu, or Kaveh on the current Genshin Impact banners.

The Recollector’s Path event brings Sorush back to the forefront of the gameplay as you assist her in completing Bloomguard trials. To participate, you’ll need to be Adventure Rank 20 or above, and the Splendorous Sky That Day quest must be completed – that’s how you obtain the Sorush gadget.

Both the in-game and online discussion portions of the event are now live, and they’ll both come to a close on May 22. 100 participants will be chosen to receive the 100 Primogem prize, and the winners will be announced after May 29.

To participate, go to the discussion page on HoYoLAB and simply share any tips that you have when it comes to the Recollector’s Path event. For those who would rather not share pointers, there’s also the option to comment on your understanding of a Bloomguard’s role.

With that said, the first six days of the event will unlock new quests along with two trials each, so there’s plenty of gameplay-related content that other players may want help with. And there are already a few examples of discussion entries on the event page right now.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 is still in the middle of its second phase, so you still have time to pull for the current banner characters before version 3.7 comes around.

Our Genshin Impact tier list will help you decide who to wish for, and the current Primogem codes should help you get a few more wishes if you’re running short on gems.