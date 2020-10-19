Genshin Impact reveals Sparkling Steps start time, shows Klee’s path of destruction

The gacha opportunities in Genshin Impact are gonna keep on rolling, and developer MiHoYo has lifted the veil on what banner’s coming next. The Sparkling Steps event wish kicks off on October 20, and it’ll give you an opportunity to properly add Klee to your roster. There’s a new trailer showing off Klee’s abilities and, uh… it’s a lot.

The Sparkling Steps event wish starts on October 20 at 18:00 server time, and will last until November 9. Klee is the star of this banner, and the five-star character will “get a huge drop-rate boost!” You’ll also get drop rate boosts for the four-star characters Xingqiu, Noelle, and Sucrose.

Klee is already playable as part of the ‘Mystery of the Girl in Red’s Treasure’ story quest, but this’ll be the first opportunity to bring her into the permanent lineup. Her ability loadout is filled with pyro damage bomb attacks which will appropriately deal massive AOE damage to everything around you. Also, it’s a child doing all this gleeful bombing.

Klee is already a heavily-memed community favourite, and we’ll get to see what the fuss is about very soon.

The first major Genshin Impact update is due on November 11. Check out our guides to the best Genshin Impact characters and the best Genshin Impact builds for some help in the early going.