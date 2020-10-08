Genshin Impact Steam: how to get the action game on Steam

Most PC gamers are pretty keen on avoiding adding yet another launcher to their SSD, so it’s no surprise that a huge number of people are looking for a Genshin Impact Steam download. The free-to-play open-world adventure game has had a terrific launch, boasting the biggest global launch of any Chinese game ever, and picking up positive reviews from major gaming outlets.

However, if you search for Genshin Impact on Steam you’ll find there’s no page for the game. At the time of writing, Genshin Impact isn’t on Valve’s platform. Instead, the only place you can go to download the game is from publisher Mihoyo’s site, via a bespoke launcher for the game. That’s if you’re on PC at least: you can grab the Genshin Impact on Android, iOS, and PS4 if you’d prefer.

In addition to this, there’s absolutely no word on whether Genshin Impact will ever get a Steam release date. So, if you’re keen to try out the free-to-play Breath of the Wild-like game, you may not want to hold out for a Steam launch.

How to get Genshin Impact on Steam

Fortunately, there is a way to get Genshin Impact on Steam, but it’s only really in name. Steam allows you to add any non-Steam game to your library so you can launch the game and still make use of Steam features like chat.

First, you’ll need to download Genshin Impact and its launcher, so follow the link below.

Once that’s all downloaded and installed – thankfully, it’s only an 13GB download – open up Steam and log in. If you’re in your library or store view, look to the bottom left corner for the ‘add a game’ option. Click this and then choose the top option: ‘add a non-Steam game’.

Scroll through the list of apps until you find Genshin Impact and then click the check box on the left, and finally ‘add selected programs’.

And that’s it. It’s not the same as a dedicated Steam page, but it helps you keep everything in one spot, plus you can even add your own custom artwork so Genshin Impact looks the part in your library.