Genshin Impact Tsurumi Island – stone slate puzzle locations guide

Trying to find the stone slates on Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact? Tsurumi Island, a new location in Inazuma, has unveiled itself in Genshin Impact 2.2. The island is surrounded by dense fog that can only be dispersed by completing the Seirai Stormchasters questline. There are hidden stone slates across the island – these slates can be used to decipher text at the Chirai Shrine, rewarding you with experience and luxurious chests.

The new update also introduces new Genshin Impact hangout quests for Sayu and Thoma, a new Genshin Impact banner which sees Childe return, and plenty of updates to the Serenitea Pot. Thoma is the next Inazuman character to join the game – he’ll be joined by Hu Tao on her banner when Farewell of Snezhnaya ends.

Some players are having trouble with specific items not appearing on the island. If this happens to you, it’s recommended that you restart Genshin Impact and that should fix the issue. Make sure you complete the Octave of the Maushiro quest as you need the Peculiar Pinion gadget to proceed. It’s also worth noting that you don’t have to collect the stone slates in any particular order.

Genshin impact Stone slate locations and puzzle solutions

The first stone slate is located at Chirai Shrine. Head to the centre and be on the lookout for purple stones. Use your Peculiar Pinion to activate the stones, then climb the platform containing a hovering purple crystal. Once you find another purple stone, use the Peculiar Pinion and find the glowing cube. Activate the cube and immediately climb the rock behind it to view the symbols as they appear on the ground. Keep note of the order they appear and make your way back to the centre where the first set of rocks appeared. Hit the symbols in the order they appeared to spawn the exquisite chest containing 5000 mora and a stone slate.

The second stone slate can be found on Shirikoko Peak. Use the waypoint to get to the area, then drop down the large hole in the centre. There are several stones and a bird statue lined up in a row towards the south walls. Activate the Peculiar Pinion next to these stones, turn around and walk straight ahead to find another bird statue. The third and final bird statue is found to the west – use the Peculiar Pinion to reveal the symbols on the walls. Hit the stones in the same order as the symbols to reveal the next chest.

Make your way to the cliff edge just north of Wakukau Shoal to find the third stone slate. You should find a bird statue with numerous stones nearby. The Peculiar Pinion draws a purple line going from the statue to the stones – follow the line and glide directly below the cliff to find Wakukau Shoal. Summon the electrogranum to reveal a common chest and an electric orb that sends you gliding towards the cliff edge. Use the Peculiar Pinion near the bird statue to display symbols on the wall and head back up using the electric orb. Hit the stones in the same order as you saw on the wall to claim the chest.

You can find a circle on the map towards the north of Shirikoro Peak – head to this area to claim the forth stone slate. In the middle of the circle, you should find a bird statue surrounded by various stones. The stones can be moved around once you activate Peculiar Pinion. To complete the puzzle, you need to match the stones with the order the symbols appear in just outside the circle. Once the stones are in the right place, the exquisite chest will appear next to the bird statue with the fourth stone slate.

The fifth stone slate can be found at Mt Kanna – head just north of the centre to find the glowing purple bird statue, slightly hidden under a slanted rock. Select the peculiar pinion and follow the Electro Seelies that appear around the bird statue – they lead you to the locations of mysterious stones. Once you’ve collected all three, interact with the Ishine Script using a mysterious stone – this reveals symbols on the wall in front of now lit up stones. Hit the stones in the order that they appear on the wall to reveal the chest and stone slate.

The sixth stone slate is on a small island west of Wakukau Shoal. Like the other stone sliding puzzles, you need to match the stones to symbols on the ground. Once the stones are in the right place, the exquisite chest will appear next to the bird statue.

For the seventh stone slate, head north of Moshiri Ceremonial Site and from the waypoint, drop down onto the ledge and you’ll see six bird statues. Take note of the order of the bird statues and interact with them until all of the stones are lit up – hit each stone in the order that the bird statues appear.

That's how to solve the stone slate puzzles on Tsurumi Island.