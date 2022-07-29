Genshin Impact Sumeru characters officially revealed in 3.0 teaser

A new teaser officially reveals multiple Genshin Impact Sumeru characters set to join the anime game along with the 3.0 release. While several of these characters have been previously rumoured or seen in some of the recent Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks, we now have official confirmation of their existence and appearance.

The ‘Prelude to Wisdom’ teaser released by Hoyoverse follows the developer-led format of the previous Sumeru previews. While this teaser more generally gives an overview of the culture and civilisation of new locale Sumeru, the most interesting part for most players will likely be the rapid-fire reveal towards the end which gives us a proper look at several new Genshin Impact characters who are likely to be joining the playable roster.

Leading the charge is Tighnari, a Dendro user and Amurta researcher – and the 3.0 character who we’ve already seen the most about previously. Next, we get a look at silver-haired Alhaitham, who is from the Sumeru Akademiya and meets the Traveller in Port Ormos. Desertfolk mercenary Dehya appears next, dressed in black and red wraps and sporting gold-tipped hair and wolf-like ears.

Dancer Nilou is shown on a wide, circular stage, practicing her moves in a flowing white, blue, and gold outfit complete with an ornate horned headpiece atop her long red hair. The youthful Nahida sits atop a large tree trunk in a white outfit with glowing treen patterns that match the nature-led themes of Sumeru. Finally, Cyno – described in the teaser as the General Mahamtra – is seen sitting atop a rocky cliff overlooking a settlement, dressed in a black and gold outfit with a dog-like helmet that evokes the Egyptian god Anubis.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Genshin Impact scriptwriter Yogurt talks more about the importance of knowledge as a resource in the Sumeru region, and speaks about the legacy left by the previous Dendro Archon, the greater lord Rukkhadevata. In addition, monster designer Baiheng speaks to the shroomkin and fungi that thrive in Sumeru’s humid climate.

Baiheng also addresses a new Sumeru faction – the Eremites – who act as mercenaries unaligned with any specific force that live out in the deserts. This makes it likely that Dehya will be associated with the group, which also lays claim to part of the legacy of Sumeru’s ancient civilisations.

As for the live game, Genshin Impact 2.8 phase 2 is starting on August 2. Keep your eyes on PCGamesN for all the updates about the current and upcoming Genshin Impact events, as well as our regularly updated list of Genshin Impact codes to ensure you don’t miss out on any free primogems or other goodies.