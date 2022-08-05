Genshin Impact 3.0 leak reveals new Sumeru Domains

Anyone who has played Genshin Impact for more than a few days knows that Domains are where you’ll be spending most of your time if character building is your main priority. So, this leak is a significant one, considering the fact that version 3.0 will undoubtedly be adding region-specific items to farm. Twitter user GenshinLeaksFr uploaded three separate videos that show off exactly what Sumeru’s new Domains look like on the inside.

Each one of the leaked Domains focuses on a different character-building material – artifacts, Talent books, and weapon ascension items. All three Domain rooms feel unique, even though they share the same earthy Sumeru theme. The three videos have been cut together to make one long clip, and you can see it for yourself in this Reddit thread.

This footage likely comes from the current closed beta for version 3.0, and in it, GenshinLeaksFr walks around the Domains as the unreleased five-star Dendro bow user, Tighnari. In each one, they walk from the starting platform to the main area where the challenges take place. We don’t actually get to see any combat or the Domains being completed, though.

These rooms are likely where you’ll be stuck grinding if you’re planning to spend Primogems on the upcoming Sumeru character banners. It’s not far-fetched to assume that Tighnari, Collei, and Dori will get some of their best artifact sets from Sumeru. And it’s guaranteed that their Talent level-up books will be found within the region as well, as this has been the case with all characters who are encountered in specific major areas like Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma.

If you’d like to see more of the new update ahead of its release, here’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, including gameplay tweaks, the Sumeru map size, future characters, and more.