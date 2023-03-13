Genshin Impact 3.6 brings Sumeru’s first nationwide flagship event

The Genshin Impact 3.6 update is rumoured to bring Sumeru’s first flagship event that will include appearances from every single playable character in the region, according to recent leaks. The anime game‘s other three major nations already have their own versions of this occasion with Mondstadt’s Windblume Festival, Liyue’s Lantern Rite, and Inazuma’s Irodori Festival. In fact, the version 3.5 Windblume is the current, ongoing Genshin Impact event.

Now that Sumeru has a decently-sized roster of characters, it’ll be fun to see how they interact with each other when their lives aren’t in danger during an Archon Quest.

We’re already seeing little glimpses of these peacetime interactions with Collei, Cyno, and Tighnari‘s visit to Mondstadt for the Genshin Impact 3.5 Windblume Festival. For instance, we know that Cyno loves puns and dumb jokes, but we’re actually hearing those jokes as they fail to land during the festival.

These are the moments that really flesh out a character and show more of their personality, but it’s a shame that HoYoverse still hasn’t provided a way for players to replay or experience these major events after they’ve come and gone.

Part of this leak comes from croiX via Vississ on Twitter, and it’s been translated in this Reddit thread. The leak shows a list of characters who will appear in the Sumeru event, ordered by who has the most speaking lines.

Paimon tops the list, which should come as no surprise since she often reiterates what other characters have already said, mid-conversation. Next comes newcomer Kaveh, then Layla, Faruzan, and Tighnari to round out the top five.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 is still a few weeks away, but you’re still able to pull for two Sumeru characters – Dehya and Cyno – before the second half of version 3.5 brings the Ayaka and Shenhe banners.