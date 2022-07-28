Genshin Impact 3.0 leak takes us inside the Sumeru tavern

If you’ve managed to avoid all Genshin Impact version 3.0 leaks by this point, you’re some sort of expert at dodging spoilers. They’re everywhere. And for those who are actively seeking them out, we’ve got more to share. Another leaked gameplay clip has surfaced from the closed 3.0 beta that shows off the inside of Sumeru’s tavern, and we’re quite impressed with just how good it looks.

A Redditor named fewn8 posted the clip, and it feature footage that a player named Kinpregs captured during the beta. Kinpregs made the video private on YouTube, likely to avoid any copyright strikes, so this Reddit post is where you can watch it.

They use the unreleased five-star Dendro bow character, Tighnari to walk around a tavern that is, presumably, located inside Sumeru City. Upcoming characters Collei and Dori are also in the party, but we don’t get to see them on-screen.

As Tighnari explores the tavern, we get a look at the tavern owner, Limbad, as well as an NPC researcher named Jafar. Limbad is also a vendor who appears to sell cooking ingredients and, possibly, a number of recipes just like you can get from Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue and from Shimura Kanbei in Inazuma City. Both NPCs have the same food-related icons above their heads.

The tavern seems to be a two-story building much like the Angel’s Share in Mondstadt, though the decor is, as you’d expect, notably different from anything we’ve seen in Mondstadt, Liyue, or Inazuma.

This leak is a small one, but if you’re looking to see even more of Sumeru ahead of the version 3.0 update, we’ve also got a clip that gives us a short tour of Sumeru City. For those who would rather stick to the official releases, HoYoverse has also published a teaser trailer that shows a number of the landscapes we’ll be exploring in due time.