Genshin Impact 3.5 makes Sumeru Serenitea Pot treehouse less annoying

The Genshin Impact version 3.5 update will add a new teleport feature that’ll make the Sumeru Serenitea Pot mansion, and Tubby, far less annoying to reach. In a recent Developers Discussion, the anime game‘s devs essentially ask themselves questions, and one answer addressed how inconvenient the Sumeru treehouse can be. Genshin Impact version 3.5 will allow players to teleport directly to Tubby, instead of having to run up the treehouse every single time.

To be more specific, HoYoverse is adding a feature that lets players teleport directly to the front of their mansion from anywhere inside the Serenitea Pot.

“After the version 3.5 update, you can directly teleport to the mansion’s location within the Serenitea Pot using the map, making it easier to find Tubby,” they write, and whil e this may sound like a very minor change, it’s genuinely a decent quality-of-life update for those who like the treehouse aesthetic.

It’s already possible to craft teleport waypoints and place them around the Serenitea Pot to easily access most locations, but you can’t actually place one at the entrance to the mansion. This means that you need to run up a spiral path whenever you want to reach both the mansion and Tubby, which gets aggravating when customizing the teapot layout.

HoYoverse devs also mentioned that changes will be coming to the Serenitea Pot replica system. The game currently allows you to copy other players’ teapot setups, but only if you have enough of the required materials – you just don’t have to build and place everything yourself.

The problem with this system is that it takes a long time to gather the required materials; by the time everything is ready, the shared ID to make the replica might no longer be available. HoYoverse acknowledges this issue in the Developers Discussion and states that the system will be optimized and updated in later versions.

There are only 12 days left in Genshin Impact version 3.4, so these small changes will be implemented soon. This also means that there isn’t much time left to pull for Hu Tao and Yelan before version 3.5 goes live.