Genshin Impact Tighnari voice actor removed after “breach of contract”

Following allegations of sexual harassment, the Genshin Impact Tighnari voice actor Elliot Gindi will not be voicing the anime game‘s Dendro archer in future versions, with HoYoverse citing “breach of contract” as its reason for terminating the partnership.

In a February 16 tweet, HoYoverse writes “dear Travelers, after communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract.”

This is followed by confirmation that “at present, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding matters of casting and re-recording. We will gradually replace Tighnari’s existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements.”

The announcement comes in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Gindi, who allegedly engaged in inappropriate conversation with several fans. He went on to admit this in a lengthy Twitlonger simply entitled “I owe an apology,” but rejected allegations that he spoke with underage players. This was the last post on Gindi’s Twitter, which has had its icon and banner image subsequently removed.

HoYoverse has not confirmed that it cut ties with Gindi as a result of this, citing only “breach of contract,” so bear that in mind.

The news has been met with a wave of positive responses, with the voice of the game’s male Traveler, Zach Aguilar, writing “love you HoYoverse.” while Yoimiya’s actor Jenny Yokobori simply replies with a “thank you.”

HoYoverse has promised to keep fans updated with Gindi’s replacement, so for now it’s a simple case of ‘watch this space.’ As further details emerge, we’ll be sure to keep you informed.