Genshin Impact takes legal action against Twitter leaks with subpoena

Genshin Impact publisher, Cognoshere, is continuing to take legal action against certain leakers by issuing a subpoena to Twitter. In the past, the publisher did the same to Discord in order to target specific, well-known leakers in large Genshin Impact Discord channels – the biggest target being a leaker named Ubatcha. This time, Cognosphere is taking action against Xwides, Merlin Impact, and GenshinWorld – other notable leakers in the anime game‘s community.

Cognosphere appears to have had California court issue a subpoena to Twitter, ordering them to provide the names, addresses, telephone numbers, and any email addresses connected to the three leakers.

All three individuals responded differently to the legal move. Xwides is a Russian leaker with over 93,000 followers on Twitter, and they seem somewhat unphased by this news, as they’ve just leaked even more of Genshin Impact’s future content within the last 24 hours.

This response is notably different than Ubatcha’s. When facing a similar situation, Ubatcha deleted a large number of tweets, and put out a statement saying they wouldn’t be leaking any more Genshin Impact content.

GenshinWorld followed Ubatcha’s example and completely wiped their own Twitter page. Meanwhile, Merlin Impact put out a recent tweet saying they’d just move to another platform if Cognosphere got their Twitter account banned.

Stephen Totilo, former editor-in-chief of Kotaku, shared the news of this most recent subpoena on Twitter just yesterday. He posted an image of an alleged legal document pertaining to Xwides, which may be the same format for the other two.

Genshin Impact will soon be entering its 4.0 versions with large map expansions that add the city of Fontaine, a new Archon, plenty of characters, and possibly even a third banner phase. So, it should come as no surprise that Cognosphere is cracking down on leakers as we get ready for the Genshin Impact version 3.5 update.