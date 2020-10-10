Genshin Impact will update every six weeks, first new content coming November

Even though Genshin Impact has been out less than two weeks, developer miHoYo has released a roadmap of sorts for the next few months of the free game. Updates will roll out every six weeks or so, and the first is due this November.

Posted on the studio’s website, and translated on Reddit, a blog runs through the update forecast from now through early 2021. “The production team will work hard to ensure that the version is updated every 6 weeks,” the post reads. “The major version update will generally be on Wednesday (the specific update rhythm and update node are subject to actual conditions). Each subsequent major version update will be followed by a version-themed activity.”

Starting November 11, new playable content will be added every six weeks, meaning December 23, and sometime in February for the next two. The November event is called Unreturned Star Off, December will bring the Dragonspine Snow Mountain, and February offers the Lantern Rite Festival. A slightly different translation can be found here. Given these are unofficial translations, the titling we get as part of localisation will likely vary.

In the remainder of the post, miHoYo thanks everyone for their continued support and feedback. Genshin Impact had the biggest global launch of any Chinese game ever when it came out this September.

If you want to try it for yourself, we’ve put together a guide to getting Genshin Impact on Steam.