Genshin Impact Warrior’s Spirit swaps team play for one-on-one duels

The Genshin Impact Warrior’s Spirit event brings us back to Inazuma to participate in one-on-one samurai duels. Unlike most of the anime game‘s combat events, this one won’t allow you to use the traditional team setup, but instead, will have you fight against one warrior at a time as the Traveler. This Genshin Impact event has just gone live and will run until February 20.

To participate in this one, players will need to be Adventure Rank 30 or higher, and they must have completed the Ritou Escape Plan Archon Quest. Essentially, as long as you made it to Inazuma the correct way and did the introductory quest there, you should be eligible.

You’ll face off against several enemies, one at a time, and a new duel is unlocked each day that the event is live. There are a total of six challenges with three difficulty settings to choose from: easy, normal, and pro.

All of that sounds relatively standard in terms of how it’s set up, but the big surprises are in the actual gameplay. You’ll be using the Traveler without any access to an elemental skill or elemental burst. Those moves are replaced by a parry, honed techniques, and ultimate techniques. Warrior’s Spirit is all about pure swordsmanship.

While it would be cool to see a parry option get added to Genshin Impact’s regular gameplay for an extra layer of defence outside of dodging, we know that HoYoverse often comes up with fun gameplay ideas only to keep them limited to events.

It even would’ve been nice to keep some non-combat gameplay options like the camera function working mid-fight in the Fayz Trials event from version 3.0. Players were practically begging HoYoverse to add that special camera to regular gameplay.

The Warrior’s Spirit event won’t let you choose your preferred character, but you can still pull for new ones to use outside of the event with the current Genshin Impact banners. Hu Tao and Yelan are now available in the second half of the update.