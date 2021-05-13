Genshin Impact’s Prop Hunt-like mode Windtrace lands tomorrow

We’re deep into Genshin Impact’s 1.5 update, but that doesn’t mean we’re running out of things to do just yet. The anime game’s Windtrace mode is set to land tomorrow at 10am server time and is hanging around until May 24.

If you’ve played Prop Hunt in Garry’s Mod before, this may seem familiar. You’ll join a team of rebels in trying to hide from the hunter, who another player controls unless it’s your turn. It’s not just a case of crouching, though, as you have abilities to turn yourself into random objects to make things all the trickier for your seeker. If you fancy changing things up, though, you can also make yourself quicker or go invisible – if this hunter wants to capture you, they have to earn it.

That said, hunters are getting a bag of tricks of their own. They’ve got a sensor that lets them know if a rebel is in the area, a sense that lets them know the vague direction of a target, and another trick that allows them to dispel the disguise of a nearby rebel and capture them shortly after that.

You’ll need to be Adventure Rank 20 or above to play this one, and you can access it at Gygax’s. You can earn Windtrace Coins by playing the mode, which you can spend on claiming rewards such as primogems, an event name card, character EXP materials, and more. You can catch the full rundown on Mihoyo’s website.

We don’t know much about Genshin Impact’s 1.6 update just yet, but details are starting to trickle out, so we’ve rounded them all up for you. In the meantime, though, you can check out our Genshin Impact codes guide for some free goodies. If you haven’t got Mihoyo’s hit anime game yet, you can download Genshin Impact for PC right here.