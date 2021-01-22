Genshin Impact’s 1.3 update brings Xiao to Teyvat next month

Genshin Impact’s 1.3 livestream isn’t for a couple of hours yet, but developer Mihoyo has dropped a new trailer and update on PlayStation Blog, which gives us a host of details to mull over while we wait. One of the nuggets that immediately caught my eye was that polearm-wielder Xiao is coming to Teyvat as a playable character on February 3 when the update goes live.

He’s going to be the first banner of the upcoming release, and there’s already some information on him on the official website, alongside the trailer you can catch below. He’s a polearm user who uses the Anemo element with some cool moves. His Elemental Burst attack sees him take on the form of a yaksha and gain bonus attack range and damage. Do keep in mind, though, that maintaining this form will drain your health, so use it wisely.

We also got a peep at the anime game’s Lantern Rite festival, which is here to coincide with the 2021 Lunar New Year. Seeing the lanterns sway through the wind looks gorgeous, but there’s plenty to do to keep yourself busy. You can help everyone prepare in the days leading up the event and then visit vendors and play games when the big day hits. You’ll be rewarded for helping out, too, with over 1,600 Primogems, a free four-star Liyue character, and “other rewards on offer to help you fully prepare for the year ahead”. Hmm.

You can catch the trailer down below if you fancy checking it out for yourself:

If you want a handy rundown of what’s involved in the Genshin Impact’s 1.3 update, you know where to click.