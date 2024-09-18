What are the Genshin Impact Xilonen ascension materials? Genshin Impact 5.1 includes a plethora of characters to pull from banners, but few are liable to turn heads as much as Xilonen. This five-star Geo character is a skilled artisan and sword user, but it’ll take a bevy of ascension materials to unlock her full potential.

Whether you’ve been counting down the days until the Genshin Impact Xilonen banner or you’ve got a few spare primogems to burn in Genshin Impact 5.1, the Xilonen ascension materials are essential if you plan to add this five-star character to your Genshin Impact team. Given her many talents, we expect Xilonen to jockey for the pole position on our Genshin Impact tier list, so she’s well worth the investment. Here’s everything you need to ascend Xilonen from a helpless leopard cub to a roller-blading bombshell in HoYoverse’s gacha game.

Xilonen ascension materials

Here are all the Genshin Impact Xilonen ascension materials:

Character Materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Prithiva Topaz Sliver

3x Sentry’s Wooden Whistle

3x Brilliant Chrysanthemum 20k 2 40 3x Prithiva Topaz Fragment

15x Sentry’s Wooden Whistle

10x Brilliant Chrysanthemum

2x Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core 40k 3 50 6x Prithiva Topaz Fragment

12x Warrior’s Metal Whistle

20x Brilliant Chrysanthemum

4x Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core 60k 4 60 3x Prithiva Topaz Chunk

18x Warrior’s Metal Whistle

30x Brilliant Chrysanthemum

8x Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core 80k 5 70 6x Prithiva Topaz Chunk

12x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

45x Brilliant Chrysanthemum

12x Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core 100k 6 80 6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

24x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

60x Brilliant Chrysanthemum

20x Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core 120k

Talent materials

Level Talent Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Kindling

6x Sentry’s Wooden Whistle 12.5k 3 2x Guide to Kindling

3x Warrior’s Metal Whistle 17.5k 4 4x Guide to Kindling

4x Warrior’s Metal Whistle 25k 5 6x Guide to Kindling

6x Warrior’s Metal Whistle 30k 6 9x Guide to Kindling

9x Warrior’s Metal Whistle 37.5k 7 4x Philosophies of Kindling

4x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

1x Mirror of Mushin 120k 8 6x Philosophies of Kindling

6x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

1x Mirror of Mushin 260k 9 12x Philosophies of Kindling

9x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

2x Mirror of Mushin 450k 10 16x Philosophies of Kindling

12x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle

2x Mirror of Mushin

1x Crown of Insight 700k

Xilonen materials farming guide

Geo ascension materials

Like all Geo characters, Xilonen requires Prithiva Topaz ascension materials of increasing quality to ascend to the max level. The easiest way to obtain it is to challenge specific bosses. The boss, world, and domain levels all determine which variation of Prithiva Topaz you receive, from Slivers and Fragments to Chunks and Gemstones.

Xilonen ascension materials drop from the following bosses:

Geo Hypostasis

Golden Wolflord

Ruin Serpent

Perpetual Mecchanical Array

Experimental Field Generator

Primo Geovishap

Legatus Golem

Andrius, Dominator of Wolves

Azhdaha

Azhdada and Andrius are the two weekly bosses that drop variations of Prithiva Topaz, so we recommend seeking them out in their respective domains. Azhdada lurks within the Beneath the Dragon-Queller trounce domain, which can be found southeast of Mt. Hulao in Liyue. This domain automatically unlocks once you complete No Mere Stone, the second act of Zhongli’s story. Meanwhile, Andrius spawns in Wolvendom, located southwest of Mondstadt. You can unlock the Wolf of the North weekly challenge by reaching Adventure Rank 21 and completing Razor’s story quest.

If you’re not quite ready to take on this gauntlet of bosses, our Genshin Impact leveling guide is here to help. Alternatively, you can combine lesser forms of Prithiva Topaz to craft superior versions via alchemy. You can also convert an ascension material from a different element via alchemy, though we wouldn’t recommend it given its material cost.

Character enhancement materials

Character enhancement materials are essential to pass through level gates, and farming them early will get Xilonen’s stats up to speed in no time. You can collect Brilliant Crysanthemum on your travels across Natlan, though the best locations are Hiuiztli Hill and the area surrounding the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. Meanwhile, the Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Code drops exclusively from the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device, a high-level world boss native to Natlan.

Meanwhile, the Sentry’s Wooden Whistle and its higher-level variants all have a chance to drop from any Sauroform Tribal Warriors that appear throughout Natlan, making it relatively easy to pick up along the way. Be aware that the Warrior’s Metal Whistle and Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle only have a chance to drop from Sauroform Tribal Warriors above level 40 and level 60, respectively.

Talent materials

You can obtain Teachings of Kindling by completing Domain of Mastery: Myriad Illusions, which takes place in the Blazing Ruins every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Guide to Kindling drops from Myriad Illusions II and above, while Philosophies of Kindling is exclusive to Myriad Illusions IV. You can find the Blazing Ruins domain in Coatepec Mountain in Natlan, directly south of the Statue of the Seven in Children of Echoes.

Once you’ve reached the upper echelons of Xilonen’s talent level, you’ll have to look further afield. The Mirror of Mushin is a rare talent material that only drops from Shouki No Kami at level 70 or above. This weekly boss appears in the Joururi Workshop domain in Sumeru, which unlocks after you complete the “Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies” Archon quest in Chapter III: Act V.

Finally, Crown of Insight should be familiar to veteran players as the final flourish before maxing out your talent materials, and can only be retrieved from flagship Genshin Impact events or offering systems like Frosbearing Tree’s Gratitude and Sacred Sakura’s Favor. You can also purchase them via Paimon’s Bargains, though we wouldn’t recommend it.

Now that you’ve collected all the Genshin Impact Xilonen ascension materials you need, check out all the new Genshin Impact characters to arrive in the next update. We’ve also got the latest Genshin Impact codes to redeem free rewards in the RPG game, from banner currency to level-up materials.