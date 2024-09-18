What are the Genshin Impact Xilonen ascension materials? Genshin Impact 5.1 includes a plethora of characters to pull from banners, but few are liable to turn heads as much as Xilonen. This five-star Geo character is a skilled artisan and sword user, but it’ll take a bevy of ascension materials to unlock her full potential.
Whether you’ve been counting down the days until the Genshin Impact Xilonen banner or you’ve got a few spare primogems to burn in Genshin Impact 5.1, the Xilonen ascension materials are essential if you plan to add this five-star character to your Genshin Impact team. Given her many talents, we expect Xilonen to jockey for the pole position on our Genshin Impact tier list, so she’s well worth the investment. Here’s everything you need to ascend Xilonen from a helpless leopard cub to a roller-blading bombshell in HoYoverse’s gacha game.
Xilonen ascension materials
Here are all the Genshin Impact Xilonen ascension materials:
Character Materials
|Ascension Phase
|Character Level
|Materials
|Mora
|1
|20
|1x Prithiva Topaz Sliver
3x Sentry’s Wooden Whistle
3x Brilliant Chrysanthemum
|20k
|2
|40
|3x Prithiva Topaz Fragment
15x Sentry’s Wooden Whistle
10x Brilliant Chrysanthemum
2x Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core
|40k
|3
|50
|6x Prithiva Topaz Fragment
12x Warrior’s Metal Whistle
20x Brilliant Chrysanthemum
4x Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core
|60k
|4
|60
|3x Prithiva Topaz Chunk
18x Warrior’s Metal Whistle
30x Brilliant Chrysanthemum
8x Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core
|80k
|5
|70
|6x Prithiva Topaz Chunk
12x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle
45x Brilliant Chrysanthemum
12x Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core
|100k
|6
|80
|6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone
24x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle
60x Brilliant Chrysanthemum
20x Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core
|120k
Talent materials
|Level
|Talent Materials
|Mora
|2
|3x Teachings of Kindling
6x Sentry’s Wooden Whistle
|12.5k
|3
|2x Guide to Kindling
3x Warrior’s Metal Whistle
|17.5k
|4
|4x Guide to Kindling
4x Warrior’s Metal Whistle
|25k
|5
|6x Guide to Kindling
6x Warrior’s Metal Whistle
|30k
|6
|9x Guide to Kindling
9x Warrior’s Metal Whistle
|37.5k
|7
|4x Philosophies of Kindling
4x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle
1x Mirror of Mushin
|120k
|8
|6x Philosophies of Kindling
6x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle
1x Mirror of Mushin
|260k
|9
|12x Philosophies of Kindling
9x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle
2x Mirror of Mushin
|450k
|10
|16x Philosophies of Kindling
12x Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle
2x Mirror of Mushin
1x Crown of Insight
|700k
Xilonen materials farming guide
Geo ascension materials
Like all Geo characters, Xilonen requires Prithiva Topaz ascension materials of increasing quality to ascend to the max level. The easiest way to obtain it is to challenge specific bosses. The boss, world, and domain levels all determine which variation of Prithiva Topaz you receive, from Slivers and Fragments to Chunks and Gemstones.
Xilonen ascension materials drop from the following bosses:
- Geo Hypostasis
- Golden Wolflord
- Ruin Serpent
- Perpetual Mecchanical Array
- Experimental Field Generator
- Primo Geovishap
- Legatus Golem
- Andrius, Dominator of Wolves
- Azhdaha
Azhdada and Andrius are the two weekly bosses that drop variations of Prithiva Topaz, so we recommend seeking them out in their respective domains. Azhdada lurks within the Beneath the Dragon-Queller trounce domain, which can be found southeast of Mt. Hulao in Liyue. This domain automatically unlocks once you complete No Mere Stone, the second act of Zhongli’s story. Meanwhile, Andrius spawns in Wolvendom, located southwest of Mondstadt. You can unlock the Wolf of the North weekly challenge by reaching Adventure Rank 21 and completing Razor’s story quest.
If you’re not quite ready to take on this gauntlet of bosses, our Genshin Impact leveling guide is here to help. Alternatively, you can combine lesser forms of Prithiva Topaz to craft superior versions via alchemy. You can also convert an ascension material from a different element via alchemy, though we wouldn’t recommend it given its material cost.
Character enhancement materials
Character enhancement materials are essential to pass through level gates, and farming them early will get Xilonen’s stats up to speed in no time. You can collect Brilliant Crysanthemum on your travels across Natlan, though the best locations are Hiuiztli Hill and the area surrounding the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. Meanwhile, the Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Code drops exclusively from the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device, a high-level world boss native to Natlan.
Meanwhile, the Sentry’s Wooden Whistle and its higher-level variants all have a chance to drop from any Sauroform Tribal Warriors that appear throughout Natlan, making it relatively easy to pick up along the way. Be aware that the Warrior’s Metal Whistle and Saurian-Crowned Warrior’s Golden Whistle only have a chance to drop from Sauroform Tribal Warriors above level 40 and level 60, respectively.
Talent materials
You can obtain Teachings of Kindling by completing Domain of Mastery: Myriad Illusions, which takes place in the Blazing Ruins every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Guide to Kindling drops from Myriad Illusions II and above, while Philosophies of Kindling is exclusive to Myriad Illusions IV. You can find the Blazing Ruins domain in Coatepec Mountain in Natlan, directly south of the Statue of the Seven in Children of Echoes.
Once you’ve reached the upper echelons of Xilonen’s talent level, you’ll have to look further afield. The Mirror of Mushin is a rare talent material that only drops from Shouki No Kami at level 70 or above. This weekly boss appears in the Joururi Workshop domain in Sumeru, which unlocks after you complete the “Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies” Archon quest in Chapter III: Act V.
Finally, Crown of Insight should be familiar to veteran players as the final flourish before maxing out your talent materials, and can only be retrieved from flagship Genshin Impact events or offering systems like Frosbearing Tree’s Gratitude and Sacred Sakura’s Favor. You can also purchase them via Paimon’s Bargains, though we wouldn’t recommend it.
Now that you’ve collected all the Genshin Impact Xilonen ascension materials you need, check out all the new Genshin Impact characters to arrive in the next update. We’ve also got the latest Genshin Impact codes to redeem free rewards in the RPG game, from banner currency to level-up materials.