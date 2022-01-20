Genshin Impact Yae Miko materials: all ascension materials

Looking for Yae Miko’s ascension materials? According to rumours about the Genshin Impact 2.5 update, Yae Miko, the elegant Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine, is going to be one of the new Genshin Impact characters on an upcoming Genshin Impact banner.

Although she’s still in development and her skills are constantly being tweaked on the 2.5 beta server, players have uncovered plenty of early information about the pink-haired kitsune maiden. This includes her abilities, constellations, and passives ahead of the Yae Miko banner release date. As a result, we have a list of the required ascension materials for Yae Miko, which you’ll need in order to unlock additional abilities.

As these materials take a long time to accumulate, many players are stockpiling them in anticipation of pulling Yae Miko when her banner arrives. It’s important to note that in order to ascend a character, you must meet the required adventure rank and character level, too. We’ve put together a list of all the Yae Miko materials for ascension, and how to obtain them. As this information is based on beta testing, be aware that it may change so even if you prepare everything in this list there’s no guarantee the requirements will be the same come release.

Yae Miko ascension materials

The following materials are required to ascend Yae Miko, according to Honey Hunter World:

Character ascension materials

Ascension phase Character level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3x Sea Ganoderma, 3x Old Handguard 20,000 2 40 3x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 2x Dragonheir’s False Fin, 10x Sea Ganoderma, 15x Old Handguard 40,000 3 50 6x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 4x Dragonheir’s False Fin, 20x Sea Ganoderma, 12x Kageuchi Handguard 60,000 4 60 3x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 8x Dragonheir’s False Fin, 30x Sea Ganoderma, 18x Kageuchi Handguard 80,000 5 70 6x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12x Dragonheir’s False Fin, 45x Sea Ganoderma, 12x Famed Handguard 100,000 6 80 6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 20x Dragonheir’s False Fin, 60x Sea Ganoderma, 24x Famed Handguard 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Light, 6x Old Handguard 12,500 3 2x Guide to Light, 3x Kageuchi Handguard 17,500 4 4x Guide to Light, 4x Kageuchi Handguard 25,000 5 6x Guide to Light, 6x Kageuchi Handguard 30,000 6 9x Guide to Light, 9x Kageuchi Handguard 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Light, 4x Famed Handguard, 1x [unknown item] 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Light, 6x Famed Handguard, 1x [unknown item] 250,000 9 12x Philosophies of Light, 9x Famed Handguard, 2x [unknown item] 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Light, 12x Famed Handguard, 2x [unknown item], 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Yae Miko materials farming guide

Sea Ganoderma

Let’s start with the simplest material: the Sea Ganoderma. Sea Ganoderma can be found relatively easily throughout Inazuma; there are 149 available to pick up on the map. Once harvested, they respawn after two days. To fully ascend Yae Miko requires 168 in total, so pick them up whenever you come across them. You can use the official Teyvat Interactive Map to help you plan farming routes.

Handguards

All varieties of handguard can be acquired by defeating Nobushi enemies (including Kairagi) across Inazuma. Kageuchi and Famed handguards are dropped by enemies at least level 40 and 60, respectively. Alternatively, you can craft them using three of the previous tier of handguard.

To fully ascend Yae, you need 18 Old handguards, 30 Kageuchi handguards, and 36 Famed handguards. To ascend all her skills, that’ll be an extra 18 Old handguards, 66 Kageuchi handguards, and 93 Famed handguards. Their drop rates aren’t great, so we recommend fighting Nobushi every day. Jinren Island is a good place to start farming handguards, as the small island contains 17 Nobushi spawns.

Dragonheir’s False Fin

Dragonheir’s False Fin are dropped by the Bathysmal Vishaps, who form the ‘Coral Defenders’ boss challenge in Enkanomiya. You need 46 in order to fully ascend Yae Miko, so you’ll be facing them frequently.

Electro Ascension materials

Vajrada Amethyst slivers, fragments, chunks, and gemstones are the standard Electro ascension materials, and can be acquired from defeating weekly bosses Azhdaha, Dvalin, and Childe, and from normal bosses Coral Defenders, Electro Hypostasis, Primo Geovishap, and Thunder Manifestation.

Ensure you have enough resin to claim the rewards from these bosses. You can craft a fragment from three slivers, a chunk from three fragments, and a gemstone from three chunks. In total, Yae’s ascension requires the equivalent of 271 Vajrada Amethyst slivers. In a pinch, you can also convert other elemental ascension materials into Electro ones using Dust of Azoth.

Talent Ascension books

Yae Miko’s talent books Teachings of Light, Guide to Light, and Philosophies of Light can be obtained from the Violet Court domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Note that on Sundays, all talent level-up materials from the domain have a chance to drop. You need 9 ‘Teachings’, 63 ‘Guides’, and 114 ‘Philosophies’ in total.

Other materials

The unknown items necessary to ascend Yae Miko’s talents above level 6 will be dropped from the new weekly boss in update 2.5, so you can’t obtain them at the moment.

To reach level 10 in each talent requires a Crown of Insight. You can get one from the 2.4 Fleeting Colors in Flight event, and there are currently six permanently available: one via offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and five from the Sacred Sakura.

As expected, it’ll cost you plenty of mora to ascend Yae – 2,093,000 in total, and an extra 4,950,000 for her talent levels. Be sure to complete as many daily commissions, bounties, and weekly quests as possible in order to gather mora. Don’t forget to collect plenty of Hero’s Wit to get her to max level, and remember to do the Parametric Transformer every seven days to help you collect Yae Miko materials.

That’s everything you’ll need to ascend Yae Miko – keep an eye on our Genshin Impact codes guide around the 2.5 livestream to top up your mora and primogems. After all this, let’s hope Yae Miko places highly on our Genshin Impact tier list.