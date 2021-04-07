Genshin Impact Yanfei banner and abilities

Want to know more about the Genshin Impact Yanfei banner? Yanfei is a four-star Pyro Catalyst user that is coming in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update, and it’s highly likely that her banner won’t appear for quite some time. It largely depends on if she is the first of the two upcoming Genshin Impact characters to be released, or if that honour goes to Eula. That doesn’t mean you can’t prepare in advance though.

So who is Yanfei? Well, she passed the bar exam and is currently a practicing legal adviser in Liyue Harbour. She’s also half-human, half-illuminated beast, and she has access to many magical Pyro-based attacks to decimate her foes.

It’s important to make absolutely clear that the abilities and details listed in this guide are not set in stone. This is because of the nature of how she was leaked and the response of Mihoyo to those leaks, so do take everything with a grain of salt. We don’t know where she’s going to place in our Genshin Impact tier list, but here’s all the information that we have so far.

Genshin Impact Yanfei banner release date

There is no set release date for the Genshin Impact Yanfei banner. We only know that Yanfei is coming to Genshin Impact sometime during the 1.5 update. There has been no confirmation as to which banner Yanfei will be appearing in – either the first Genshin Impact 1.5 banner coming around April 27, or the second banner coming sometime in May 2021. This is all assuming that the plans haven’t changed from the information that was previously leaked.

Best Genshin Impact Yanfei build

As a catalyst-based fighter, Yanfei is likely to be a bit on the weaker side defensively, but has the potential to ignite opponents by chaining elemental reactions. You’ll likely swap her in to combine her Pyro skills with someone like Ganyu to amplify Yanfei’s damage output.

She seems to be focused on DPS so any items that boost how much damage her skills do are beneficial. For the items that are currently available, we recommend using the Solar Pearl (which you can get by leveling up the battle pass to 30 and taking it as the BP bounty) as her main weapon. It bolsters her critical hit rate, while at the same time increasing elemental skill and burst power significantly, which makes her attacks more potent. Combine this with the Martial Artist set for further increases to attack power with every use of her elemental skill.

An alternative catalyst weapon that does require you to obtain it from Paimon’s Bargains is the Royal Grimoire. If you manage to get it (usually rotating once every second month), this weapon buffs her attack outright, and additionally her critical hit rates whenever she hits a successful attack. It’s not as consistently good as the first one, but since you’re using her normal and charged attacks frequently, bolstering the critical hit stat is a good choice. Try pairing it with the Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set for bolstered Pyro damage and bonuses to the elemental reactions.

Genshin Impact Yanfei abilities

Yanfei’s abilities are available on Honey Hunter World, so we now have a good idea of what she can do.

Normal attack – Seal of Approval

Normal attack : Yan Fei shoots fireballs that deal up to three hits of Pyro damage. When Yanfei’s fireballs hit enemies, they grant her a Scarlet Seal (up to a maximum of three), and every Scarlet Seal held decreases Yanfei’s stamina consumption. Each time this effect is triggered, the duration of any Scarlet Seals currently held is refreshed, and the seals will disappear when she leaves the battlefield.

: Yan Fei shoots fireballs that deal up to three hits of Pyro damage. When Yanfei’s fireballs hit enemies, they grant her a Scarlet Seal (up to a maximum of three), and every Scarlet Seal held decreases Yanfei’s stamina consumption. Each time this effect is triggered, the duration of any Scarlet Seals currently held is refreshed, and the seals will disappear when she leaves the battlefield. Charged attack : Deals AoE Pyro damage to opponents after a short casting time. This attack consumes stamina and all of the currently held Scarlet Seals, and every seal consumed increases the charged attack’s AoE range and damage dealt to enemies.

: Deals AoE Pyro damage to opponents after a short casting time. This attack consumes stamina and all of the currently held Scarlet Seals, and every seal consumed increases the charged attack’s AoE range and damage dealt to enemies. Plunging attack: Yanfei plunges to the ground from mid-air, damaging enemies in her path and dealing AoE Pyro damage upon landing.

Elemental skill – Signed Edict

Summons flames that deal AoE Pyro damage to nearby enemies. Any opponent hit by the flames grants Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals.

Elemental burst – Done Deal

When used, this burst summons a spray of flames to rush any nearby opponents. These deal AoE Pyro damage and grants her the maximum number of Scarlet Seals, as well as the Brilliance buff. Brilliance gives Yanfei the following bonuses:

Gives Yanfei a Scarlet Seal every few seconds

Increases the damage dealt by her charged attack

Increases the damage dealt by her charged attack This effect lasts until Yanfei is swapped out for another character, or falls in battle.

Yanfei constellations

The Law Knows No Kindness : When Yanfei uses her charged attack, each held Scarlet Seal reduces an additional 10% stamina cost for the charged attack, and increases the resistance against interruption during its release.

: When Yanfei uses her charged attack, each held Scarlet Seal reduces an additional 10% stamina cost for the charged attack, and increases the resistance against interruption during its release. Right of Final Interpretation : Increases the critical hit rate for Yanfei’s charged attack by 20% against foes with health under 50%.

: Increases the critical hit rate for Yanfei’s charged attack by 20% against foes with health under 50%. Samadhi Fire-Forged : Increases level of Signed Edict by three (to a maximum of 15)

: Increases level of Signed Edict by three (to a maximum of 15) Supreme Amnesty : When Done Deal is used, it creates a shield that absorbs up to 75% of her maximum HP for 15 seconds. It absorbs Pyro damage 250% more effectively.

: When Done Deal is used, it creates a shield that absorbs up to 75% of her maximum HP for 15 seconds. It absorbs Pyro damage 250% more effectively. Abiding Affidavit : Increases level of Done Deal by three (to a maximum of 15)

: Increases level of Done Deal by three (to a maximum of 15) Extra Clause: Increases the maximum number of Scarlet Seals that can be held by one.

Yanfei passive talents

Encyclopaedic Expertise : Displays the location of nearby resources unique to the Liyue region on the mini-map.

: Displays the location of nearby resources unique to the Liyue region on the mini-map. Proviso : When Yanfei consumes a Scarlet Seal by using a charged attack, increase Yanfei’s Pyro damage bonus by 5% for six seconds. If this effect is triggered again while the previously triggered Proviso damage bonus is in effect, the new Proviso damage bonus effect will replace the active Proviso damage bonus.

: When Yanfei consumes a Scarlet Seal by using a charged attack, increase Yanfei’s Pyro damage bonus by 5% for six seconds. If this effect is triggered again while the previously triggered Proviso damage bonus is in effect, the new Proviso damage bonus effect will replace the active Proviso damage bonus. Blazing Eye: When Yanfei’s charged attack deals a critical hit, she will deal additional AoE Pyro damage equal to 80% of her attack, which counts as charged attack damage.

