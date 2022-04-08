Genshin Impact Yelan materials – all ascension materials

Looking for Yelan ascension materials in Genshin Impact? This new Genshin Impact character was officially announced recently on the RPG games’ official Twitter account, but since then character data has leaked from a beta build of the 2.7 update.

We may not know when the Yelan banner release date is, but we do know what her abilities should be and, more importantly, we know what Yelan ascension materials we’re likely to need to bust through the level cap and reach her full potential. That is, provided she doesn’t gamble everything away first! Note that one key component for Yelan is found in the new Chasm area, so make sure you waste no time in unlocking its secrets.

If you’re taking the time to upgrade the best Genshin Impact characters on your team, we’ve got plenty more ascension material guides now for the likes of Raiden Shogun, Ayato, and even Venti. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about Yelan’s character ascension materials, talent ascension materials, and then specific guidance on where to find each of the items you need to ascend this ranged warrior. However, as this information is based on data reported from the beta, bear in mind there is a possibility it could change upon release.

Yelan Ascension Materials

All Yelan ascension materials, according to Honey Hunter World.

Character Ascension Materials

Ascension phase Character level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 3x Starconch, 3x Recruit’s Insignia 20,000 2 40 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 2x Runic Fang, 10x Starconch, 15x Recruit’s Insignia 40,000 3 50 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 4x Runic Fang, 20x Starconch, 12x Sergeant’s Insignia 60,000 4 60 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 8x Runic Fang, 30x Starconch, 18x Sergeant’s Insignia 80,000 5 70 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 12x Runic Fang, 45x Starconch, 12x Lieutenant’s Insignia 100,000 6 80 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 20x Runic Fang, 60x Starconch, 24x Lieutenant’s Insignia 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Prosperity, 6x Recruit’s Insignia 12,500 3 2x Guide to Prosperity, 3x Sergeant’s Insignia 17,500 4 4x Guide to Prosperity, 4x Sergeant’s Insignia 25,000 5 6x Guide to Prosperity, 6x Sergeant’s Insignia 30,000 6 9x Guide to Prosperity, 9x Sergeant’s Insignia 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Prosperity, 4x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 1x Gilded Scale 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Prosperity, 6x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 1x Gilded Scale 250,000 9 12x Philosophies of Prosperity, 9x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 2x Gilded Scale 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Prosperity, 12x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 2x Gilded Scale, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Yelan materials farming guide

Starconch

These empty seashells are mainly located in Liyue. You can often find them on beaches, but specific locations that are good for farming Starconches include the Yaoguang Shoel, south of Mingyun village, and the beaches that span south and east of the shoal. You can also find them on the island where the Guyun Stone Forest is located.

Insignia

You can get the insignia from defeating Fatui Skirmishers, Fatui Cicin Mages, and Fatui Pyro Agents. The level of insignia you get is determined by the level of the enemies you defeat. Level 60+ drop Lieutenant’s Insignia and level 40+ drop Sergeant’s Insignia.

These foes can largely be found in locations around Liyue, although they are also found at Dragonspine in Mondstadt as well. Remember, you can also use lower-tiered insignia to craft higher tier ones.

Runic Fang

Runic Fangs aren’t currently used by any character or weapon for ascension, mainly because they are a brand new material introduced in the 2.6 update.

Runic Fangs are dropped by level 30+ Ruin Serpents, a new boss introduced in the (also new) Chasm area. You will need to first unlock the underground Chasm area, and after you defeat a Ruin Serpent you need to consume 40 original resin to claim the rewards.

HYDRO ASCENSION MATERIALS

The Hydro ascension materials: Varunada Lazurite fragments, slivers, and gemstones can be obtained by defeating the following weekly and normal bosses:

Oceanid

Stormterror

Hydro Hypostasis

Childe

You can also use Hydro ascension materials to craft different variations of Varunada Lazurite, such as using three slivers to make a fragment.

Talent ascension materials

Gilded Scales drop from level 70+ Beneath the Dragon-Queller, a Trounce domain located in Liyue. You first need to complete Zhongli’s story quest in order to access it. The domain may also drop a Dragon Lord’s Crown or a Bloodjade Branch instead, but you can convert either of them into a Gilded Scale using a Dream Solvent.

To get the Prosperity books, you must do the Taishan Mansion domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and you can convert lower-tiered books into higher tier ones. To reach level 10 in each talent requires a Crown of Insight. There are currently six permanently available: one via offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and five from the Sacred Sakura.

And that’s everything you need to know about Yelan’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact. Check out the latest details on the Hues of the Violet Garden event currently running as part of the 2.6 update, as well as our guides on the new Lost Valley domain, as well as all of the archaic stone locations. You’ll also need plenty of Mora, so check out our Genshin Impact codes guide for freebies.