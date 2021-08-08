Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner release time – Tapestry of Golden Flames starts soon

The release time for the Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner has been revealed by developer Mihoyo to go with the new Pyro character’s release date of this Tuesday, August 10, as well as further details on the Tapestry of Golden Flames event.

The Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner release time is 18:00 server time, which works out as to 3 PM PST / 6 PM EST North American time, and 5 PM BST for UK and European players. The event starts on August 10 and will last until August 31 at 14:59 server time / 11:59 AM PST / 14:59 EST / 13:59 BST, so that’s around three weeks to get the new five-star character ‘Frolicking Flames’ Yoimiya – and they won’t be available in the standard Wanderlust Invocation.

We already know all about Yoimiya’s abilities, and you can even check out a brief character teaser that Mihoyo released in the run-up to this event. The banner also includes “huge” drop-rate boosts for four-star characters Sayu (Anemo), Diona (Cryo), and Xinyan (Pyro). All of these characters, including Yoimiya, can be tried out with fixed line-ups in the new Character Trial Event.

At the same time as this, Mihoyo is also running its usual ‘Epitome Invocation’ event that gives a big drop-rate boost on several major weapons, including the event-exclusive five-star Thundering Pulse bow and the four-star weapons Sacrificial sword, Rainslasher claymore, Dragon’s Bane polearm, Sacrificial Fragments catalyst, and Favonius Warbow.

Yoimiya’s banner event will be going on alongside the current Lost Riches event which started on Friday, where players partner up with a treasure-seeking Seelie to, um, seek out treasure – which can then be traded in the Event Shop for various rewards. You’ll have to be rank 30 or above and have completed the Archon quest ‘Ritou Escape Plan’ to do this one, however.

This is all part of the recent 2.0 update that launched last month, which also includes banners for Ayaka and Sayu. There’s always a lot going on in Genshin Impact, which is what makes it one of the best free-to-play games around on PC.