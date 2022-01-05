Trying to find the best Genshin Impact Yun Jin build? Yun Jin is one of the new characters in the Genshin Impact 2.4 update – she arrives alongside Shenhe, the five star Cryo and polearm user. The latest update features four Genshin Impact banners, so be sure to spend your primogems wisely – Yun Jin’s banners are live for the first three weeks of the update.

Yun Jin uses a polearm as her primary weapon, though she only started training with it to enhance her performance in stage combat. As one of Liyue’s famous opera singers, Yun Jin’s strengths lie in her songwriting and singing abilities. She may excel as a support character, but Yun Jin has the power to take down numerous enemies when she needs to.

As part of the Fleeting Colors in Flight event which begins on January 25, players can unlock any four star Liyue character by completing themed quests. If you don’t have enough primogems to wish for Yun Jin, this could be your best opportunity to land her for free. Here’s everything you need to build the best Yun Jin build, including her best team composition, artifact set, and more.

Genshin Impact Yun Jin Support Build

Yun Jin shines in the support role thanks to her unique abilities which provide strong attack boosts to her party. Her best ability is her elemental burst, Cliffbreaker’s Banner, which increases the amount of normal damage each party member deals. Pair this ability with a high energy recharge polearm like the Favonious Lance to ensure you can keep this buff active at all times.

Cliffbreaker’s Banner can be devastating with certain characters, and you can take this even further by unlocking all of Yun Jin’s constellations. By unlocking Myriad Mise-En Scéne, Seafaring General, and Decorous Harmony, this ability can buff normal attack damage by 33% and increase normal attack speed by 12%. You don’t need to unlock these constellations to make Yun Jin viable for late game content, but it definitely helps if you can reach C6 with her.

As for Yun Jin’s artifact set, the recently released Husk of Opulent Dreams four piece kit is the best option for most Geo support characters. The two piece version of this set provides Yun Jin with a 30% defense buff, and the four piece bonus gives her extra Geo damage just for staying off the field. This is exactly how most people are going to use Yun Jin, so you should work towards acquiring this entire artifact set if you want to get the most out of this character.

Yun Jin’s elemental skill, Whirling Opener, can deal damage using the press ability, or create a shield using the hold ability. The shield is incredibly useful as it generates energy particles without spending anything. If you perform the following combo using the Favonius Lance, you can activate Cliffbreaker’s Banner for a huge energy discount: normal attack, elemental skill, elemental burst. This combo usually generates enough energy particles to heavily discount the cost of Yun Jin’s elemental burst.

YUN JIN BEST GENSHIN IMPACT TEAM COMPOSITION

To get the most out of Yun Jin’s abilities, pick a DPS character that specialises in dealing damage with normal attacks. Yoimiya is a great option to pair with Yun Jin as her damage will rise drastically using the Cliffbreaker’s Banner buff, and this works well without any constellations. Utilise elemental reactions by adding Kazuha to the team, giving you the power to shred through enemies in seconds.

It’s also worth adding a Geo support character to your party, like Zhongli or Gorou. Not only do these characters have powerful shields to protect your party members, they also provide Geo resonance to increase your strength when using a shield. Finally, there’s always room for Bennett who provides healing and an attack boost when using his elemental burst.

And that should be everything you need to build the best Yun Jin build in Genshin Impact.