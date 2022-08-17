Genshin Impact Zhongli art contest offers Primogems and cash rewards

It’s once again time for another art contest from HoYoVerse, and this time, it’s a Genshin Impact Zhongli art contest. HoYoverse is celebrating the upcoming banner reruns in Genshin Impact version 3.0 with a chance to earn a number of rewards by drawing Zhongli fan art. More specifically, HoYoverse is offering plenty of Primogems, cash prizes, and merch to the winners.

The contest is already underway and will last until September 3, with results being announced on September 21. This fan art competition follows the same rules as the previous one that HoYoverse held for Yoimiya.

The official contest page on HoYoLAB states that, to enter, participants must post their fan art of Zhongli on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram while using the ‘#Zhongli’ and ‘#GenshinImpact’ hashtags. Then, once the post is made, fill out this Google Docs form to complete the entry process by submitting your UID along with a link to the social media post.

Alternatively, participants can also simply upload their art directly to the contest page on HoYoLAB. If you choose this method, just be sure to have your preferred UID connected to your HoYoLAB account to receive any potential rewards. Any winner who doesn’t have a connected UID after the results are announced will have their prize forfeited, so this is an important step.

These are the prizes that the participants are competing for this time around:

First Prize (one winner)

3,000 Primogems + $500 USD

3,000 Primogems + $500 USD Second Prize (three winners)

1,000 Primogems + $200 USD

1,000 Primogems + $200 USD Third Prize (five winners)

500 Primogems + $100 USD

500 Primogems + $100 USD Lucky Prize (10 winners)

$20 USD worth of merchandise prizes

For those who are just looking forward to the new content coming in version 3.0, we have you covered with the potential amount of Primogems that’ll become available through the update, perfect for spending on Tighnari, Collei, or Dori once their banners go live with the new update, starting August 24.