Get 54% off this Samsung NVMe SSD to store all your Steam Winter Sale PC games

The Steam Winter Sale is on the horizon, and you’d be foolish not to prep your gaming PC with some extra storage. Thankfully, the prices of the best SSDs for gaming have dramatically fallen in recent years, so you needn’t break the bank for the kind of high speed storage many games now demand. With this in mind, the Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD could be just what you require, with its 2TB of storage and fast read/write speeds, plus it’s over half price on Amazon.

You can slot this M.2 stick into your motherboard for just $229.99, down from $499.99, saving you a massive chunk of change to the tune of $270.00 (54%). That kind of cash is more than enough to have your pick of the best gaming keyboards and best gaming mice, so why not grab a peripheral combo with response times that keep up with your new drive?

If you’re a UK shopper, you can bag yourself a deal on this SSD too. At just £210.99, you’ll save £228.80 (52%), down from the Evo’s £439.79 RRP.

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus uses a PCIe Gen 3 interface, which ramps read/write speeds all the way up to 3,500MB/s and 3,300MB/s respectively. Don’t worry if you’ve got a PCIe Gen 4 motherboard, as the drive is backwards compatible and should perform as expected.

