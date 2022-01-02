Mouse RPG Ghost of a Tale may be getting a sequel

Redwall meets The Legend of Zelda action-RPG Ghost of a Tale may be getting a sequel if the teases from both the game’s creator and the Twitter page are true. If the teases are for a new game, then Ghost of a Tale 2 should get revealed in 2022 – and maybe even released, too.

The original Ghost of a Tale released back in 2018, which we described as a “rodent fairy tale version of Metal Gear Solid”. There’s certainly more to it than that, as the game has influence from the likes of Zelda, Fable, and of course, the Redwall series by Brian Jacques. It’s currently sitting on a “very positive” rating on Steam from over 3000 reviews, which is impressive considering it’s “90%” the work of a single developer.

That developer is Lionel ‘Seith’ Gallat, who also works at DreamWorks on animated movies such as Despicable Me and The Lorax – and has now seemingly teased Ghost of a Tale 2, or at least something “in store” for fans.

First, the official game Twitter feed posted “Happy New Ears” alongside a screenshot that looks much improved in quality from anything in Ghost of a Tale, with the shadow of a pair of mouse ears at the bottom – suggesting the comment isn’t just a mouse pun. Seith retweeted this picture, with the promise that they have “mousy things in store for Ghost of a Tale fans in 2022”. It could just be a remaster, but after four years fans would be disappointed in anything but a sequel.

Oh boy do we have mousy things in store for #GhostOfATale fans in 2022… 🐭 https://t.co/mejXQHfTo1 — Seith (@SeithCG) December 31, 2021

We’ll have to wait to find out, but while waiting it may be worth checking out some of the other great Zelda-like games on PC. On the other hand, for another action RPG featuring a lot of rodents, there’s a sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence on the way in 2022 too.