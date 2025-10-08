I only have two big tattoos on me, and only one of those is based on a video game. Jin Sakai's mask has a permanent home on my skin, with the red arrows hovering over it. It's one of the best action games ever made, and I wanted to pay tribute to it. Even at full price, Ghost of Tsushima is well worth buying, but right now it's down to its lowest price ever, so it's an ideal time to add it to your collection.

Ghost of Tsushima effortlessly blends a strong, personal tale with incredible combat that even the best samurai games can't rival. In addition to this perfect balance of story and action, there's a gorgeous open world that allows you to immerse yourself in a vibrant, yet scarred, island.

You play as Jin Sakai, a budding samurai under his adoptive father's clan, but as the Mongols invade the island of Tsushima, and leave Jin for dead, you'll have to dishonor your code - defying Lord Shimura - and become the Ghost of Tsushima, sneaking around enemy camps and assassinating your foes.

It's one of the best storylines I've seen in a game, because even though the war against Khotun Khan and his army is drastic and urgent, the main narrative remains Jin Sakai's conflict with Lord Shimura. Seeing both of these things weigh on your protagonist makes for an engaging narrative, and seeing Jin slowly become this symbol for the people remains gripping throughout the whole 30-hour runtime.

However, developer Sucker Punch truly nails the combat of Jin, effortlessly showcasing his skill with a katana as well as the various 'Ghost' tools you'll earn throughout the game. As you deal with different enemies wielding various gear or armor, you'll have to quickly change stances to deal with them better, meaning you'll be switching on the fly as you deal with crowds of foes.

Ghost of Tsushima brings the atmosphere, the writing, and the gameplay into one brilliant masterpiece. It's not perfect, as it runs into some of the same problems that even the best open world games encounter, with checklist-style side content that, while exciting, doesn't engage me as well as the main narrative. It doesn't help that the story is so well executed; all side stories pale in comparison.

While PS5 players currently have the luxury of playing the sequel, Ghost of Yotei, there's still no sign of it on our upcoming PC games list. However, Ghost of Tsushima isn't one to miss, and you can score the game - and its expansion, Iki Island - for just $35.99 / £29.99 at Fanatical.

So, don your samurai armor and grab one of the best PC games I've ever played while it's still cheap. If you're looking for something similar - although not many can offer the same exciting vibes - you can check out our list of the best action-adventure games for other worthwhile titles.

