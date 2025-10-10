Fantastic Pixel Castle's Ghost is in danger, with studio head Greg Street confirming that its publishing deal with NetEase Games is coming to an end. Helmed by the former World of Warcraft lead systems designer and with many Blizzard and Riot Games veterans on the team, Ghost has the grounding to be one of the most exciting new MMOs in years. Yet Street warns that "If we're unable to find a publisher soon, the reality is that the studio would likely close, and the entire team, leadership included, would be affected."

It was almost two months ago that we first got a proper in-game demonstration of the project known only as Ghost, and while it's clearly still in a relatively early state, the established set of names making up Fantastic Pixel Castle's roster make it hard not to be watching with interest. Building the best MMORPGs is a colossal project, however, and it's going to be some time before the game will be ready to compete with the likes of FF14, WoW, and Guild Wars 2.

Now, there's a real chance it simply may not get there. "I wanted to share the news that Fantastic Pixel Castle's time as a first-party studio within NetEase Games is coming to an end," Street writes. He says NetEase "has been very gracious and supportive of looking for another publisher," but that "in the current market environment very few deals are getting made for any game, let alone something on the scale of an MMORPG."

"We're doing everything we can to find a publisher or investor," Street continues, but he says FPC is "encouraging our team members to explore future opportunities and supporting them through the uncertainty." He also thanks the community, playtesters, "and the literally hundreds of people who have given us advice on how to find funding in this absurdly challenging time for our industry. I hope you all will have a chance to play Ghost."

We haven't seen a true shakeup to the MMO space in a long time - WoW and FF14 still very much trade blows, and we've seen a handful of newcomers such as Throne and Liberty attempt to find a spot. Waiting in the wings, however, are the likes of the more dungeon-focused Fellowship, which has impressed us so far, and the gargantuan project that is Ashes of Creation. With ESO creator Zenimax Online's next MMO canned, losing Ghost would be another serious blow to the genre.

In closing, Street thanks his team. "I know it's cliché to say this, but demonstrably this is the best team I have ever worked with. We are rigorous in collecting data, and the data on our team morale and performance is higher than I have ever seen. Despite the challenges, the past two years have been the most satisfying of my career."

Update: In a new post, Street says, "Thank you for so many kind words. While finding enough investment to complete our MMO is a huge challenge, we have two backup plans if any publisher or investor would like to discuss."

The first of these is "a downscoped version of the game that focuses on multiplayer sessions (think a fantasy Helldivers or brighter Elden Ring Nightreign) but isn't a full MMO. It requires half the budget and is halfway complete." He suggests the project could then follow in the footsteps of Warframe and "grow into an MMO over time." Alternatively, he offers his "fully staffed, global veteran team" to work on other projects.

