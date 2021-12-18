A new Ghostbusters game with the classic team is “definitely happening”

None other than Winston Zeddemore himself, Ernie Hudson, has confirmed that a new Ghostbusters game is “definitely happening” and will be based around the classic team – last seen in 2019’s Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered and in last month’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie.

Back in October, it was seemingly confirmed that developer Illfonic – who made Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th: The Game – is currently working on a Ghostbusters game, which will presumably be a co-op multiplayer game based on the studio’s other titles. This was according to Illfonic’s co-founder Raphael Saadiq, who let it slip during a podcast interview.

Ernie Hudson made an appearance this week at the Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas, and in a Q&A session recorded by Countdown City Geeks (via Ghostbusters News) he confirmed “we’re doing another video game”. Hudson says that he and Dan Ackroyd are recording for it soon, although he doesn’t know if Bill Murray will be involved this time – or when it’ll actually release. “When they’ll bring it out, I don’t know, but it’s definitely happening.”

Hudson also said that the developer – he didn’t say which, but presumably Illfonic – was already sending him prototypes of his character model to approve but the team is having “a hard time” making him. “It’s so weird to me that they can get Bill Murray, and Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis to look exactly like they look, but I end up looking like Eddie Murphy or somebody.”

This also confirms that the new Ghostbusters game will feature all of the original team from the 1984 movie, despite Harold Ramis having passed on 2014 – which didn’t stop his character Egon from being a major part of November’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie.

Illfonic still hasn’t officially announced that it’s working on a Ghostbusters game, but with all these unofficial confirmations don’t expect that to last too long. Hopefully, Fortnite won’t be the only recent Ghostbusters game appearance forever.