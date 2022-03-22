Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is an Epic exclusive for now

Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed an Epic exclusive? Afraid so. The new Ghostbusters multiplayer game has a release date of later this year for PC and consoles, and on PC it’ll be exclusive to the Epic Games Store at launch – just like the franchise’s last game Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered.

After being accidentally confirmed last year, today Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer Illfonic announced multiplayer ghost game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – which basically acts as a direct sequel to last year’s Ghostbusters Afterlife movie.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed currently has a release date of around Q4 2022 – so it’s still a while away – but Illfonic confirms that when it does release, it’ll be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. The press release specifies the game “will launch” as an Epic-only release, and PCGamesN spoke to Illfonic’s PR who confirmed that Ghostbusters is only “a timed exclusive” on Epic. Therefore, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will come to Steam at a later point – most likely sometime in 2023.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, for example, launched as an Epic exclusive in 2019 before coming to Steam a year later. Illfonic’s own Predator: Hunting Grounds did much the same, and its more recent Arcadegeddon is still only available on Epic Games Store – although that’s only in early access and launched less than a year ago.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed releases in Q4 2022.

