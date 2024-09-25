Humble Bundle is running a dedicated 505 Games sale, and the Deluxe Edition of Ghostrunner 2 is included at a 70% discount. Last year’s sequel to 2020’s hack-and-slash extravaganza improves on the original in almost every way, offering a deeper story, vehicular combat, and a more open approach to level design. If you’ve yet to add it to your Steam library, now would be a great time to do so.

In her Ghostrunner 2 review, our News Editor, Lauren Bergin, gives it a 9/10 and notes that “it maintains its difficulty without being too punishing, and its build variety offers an impressive amount of customization, all wrapped up in gorgeous scenery with a soundtrack that’s just brilliant.” It even earned a spot in our list of the best FPS games, and we’ll just say that for Ghostrunner 2, it means ‘first-person sword-fighter.’

If you’ve not played the original, there’s a decent recap at the start, so you can start with this one if you want. The central gameplay revolves around navigating Dharma City, a gritty cyberpunk dystopia, while slicing down your foes in high-octane sword-based combat. The twist, however, is that, just like you, all your foes die with just one hit. If you’ve been after a unique challenge, Ghostrunner 2 offers it in droves.

The developers are not one-trick ponies though. Here are all the best deals from the 505 Games Humble Bundle sale:

The 505 Games Humble Bundle sale runs until Thursday, October 3, 2024. If you want to grab the Ghostrunner 2 discount, or any of the other bargains that are up right now, make sure that you do so before this sale has passed.

Check out our Ghostrunner 2 system requirements page if you want to be doubly sure that you’re going to be able to run the game. Our list of the best cyberpunk games is also worth a read if you love games with this aesthetic.

Check out our Ghostrunner 2 system requirements page if you want to be doubly sure that you're going to be able to run the game. Our list of the best cyberpunk games is also worth a read if you love games with this aesthetic.