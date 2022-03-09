There’s a free Ghostwire: Tokyo visual novel, and it’s out now

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the latest horror game from the creators of The Evil Within series, and the release date is coming up later this month. Anyone looking forward to Ghostwire can now play a short, free prologue to introduce them to the game’s world – just don’t expect it to be a demo. It’s a visual novel.

It’s been a long wait since the mysterious Ghostwire: Tokyo was announced by Bethesda at E3 2019, and after three years, we only found out what the game was actually about last month – it’s basically an FPS game where you shoot ghosts with spiritual energy.

The story is surreal and involves a ghost hunter named KK and the disappearance of the population of Tokyo, but don’t take our word for it – you can play the free Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude for yourself on Steam or Epic Games Store to get a taste of that story. Not the gameplay, though, as it’s a visual novel rather than an FPS.

As the Steam page describes it, this prologue involves “the mysterious KK and his gang of supernatural detectives” investigating an “unusual disappearance, only to stumble upon something even more sinister”.

It’s quite short, with play times on Steam averaging at just 20-50 minutes, although there are multiple paths to take.

For anyone interested in Ghostwire: Tokyo, you should check the system requirements first to make sure your PC can handle it.