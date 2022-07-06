Gigabyte has a new gaming monitor your GPU might struggle with

Gigabyte just launched its largest 4K gaming monitor yet, but there’s a huge caveat that could cause some GPU concerns. For whatever reason, this 55-inch beast lacks Displayport, opting instead to include just HDMI ports.

In a press release, Gigabyte shares details relating to its S55U 4K gaming monitor, including screen specs and additional features. The display looks like a living room TV due to its 55-inch size, but its 120Hz panel sets it apart from a conventional set. That said, you don’t technically need to plug a gaming PC in to use the screen, as build-in android capabilities help it double as a standalone smart device.

Speaking of plugging things in, ditching Displayport is likely to cause a few headaches. While the company says the monitor includes “industry-leading HDMI 2.1 support,” you’ll need a current-gen GPU to enjoy 4K 120Hz. Even the best graphics cards from the previous generation, like the RTX 2080, rely on Displayport 1.4 to achieve such output heights, so you could say the company is jumping the gun with cutting support.

Monitor port woes aside, the Gigabyte S55U’s panel packs quantum dot tech and full-array local dimming, something that’ll help boost its HDR10+ capabilities. In addition to 120Hz support, it also boasts a 2ms response time that caters to competitive players and e-sports enthusiasts.

The Gigabyte S55U is currently listed on Newegg, and it’s apparently already out of stock. Whether we’ll see more stockists pop up remains to be seen, but you should probably consider some of the other best gaming monitor options out there if you’re rocking a slightly older GPU.