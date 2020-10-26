Get up to $100 off the Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q-P gaming monitor

If the CPU is the brain of your gaming system, then the monitor is just as much the eyes as your graphics card is. Use an inferior model and you’ll see much less than you would with a high refresh rate, high resolution alternative – and without one, well… you wouldn’t see anything at all.

Investing a healthy amount into the best gaming monitor for you prevents you from suffering through washed out colours, slideshow-like frame rates, and smudged images, effectively saving you money in the long-run. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or shopping for an upgrade, it’s always best taking the plunge during a sale – and it just so happens that Gigabyte has cut the price of its FI27Q range.

Over on Amazon US, the Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q-P gaming monitor is currently on sale for $549.99, $100 (15%) cheaper than its MSRP. Those in the UK can also save some money on the non-P variant of the FI27Q, at £466.18, £52.81 (10%) off its £519 price tag. If you’re confused about the differences, don’t worry, we’ll explain.

Both the FI27Q and FI27Q-P have near-identical specifications when compared side-by-side. They both have a 1440p resolution 27-inch screen surrounded by thin bezels and are more than capable of pushing a 165Hz refresh rate. Each of them even supports both G-Sync and FreeSync, pleasing those on both sides of the Nvidia/AMD divide.

Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q-P 27-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor $649.99 $549.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

The first noticeable difference is with DisplayPort support. The FI27Q uses DisplayPort 1.2, which is more than capable of pushing its advertised 165Hz at 1440p so long as you’re using an 8-bit colour depth. If you push things up to 10-bit, you’ll be stuck with 120Hz max, unless you’re using the FI27Q-P, which can go the full length with DisplayPort 1.4.

And the second lies in Gigabyte’s Black Equalizer feature, which lets you adjust the gamma of the screen on-the-fly with buttons on the underside of the screen – perfect for exposing enemies hiding in dark corners. While the first generation of this feature works perfectly fine on the FI27Q, the improvements that Black Equalizer 2.0 brings to the FI27Q-P mean that your screen is much less blown out as you crank the gamma up.

You can’t go wrong with either display at this price, however, so grab yourself a bargain while stocks last.