Save 43% on this 1TB NVMe SSD from Gigabyte Aorus

Upgrading your PC with an NVMe SSD is one of the easiest ways to improve your gaming experience as well as the general responsiveness of your system. They typically offer faster load times than their SATA counterparts and thankfully don’t cost much more than them either, with the Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s being a prime example.

Over on Amazon right now, you can pick up a 1TB model of the Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s NVMe SSD with a 43% discount, bringing its price down from $229.99 to just $129.99. Meanwhile, those in the UK can also save some cash when picking up this speedy drive too, as it’s available for £129.98, a saving of 32% versus its £189.99 RRP.

The Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s is one of the best SSDs for gaming that you’ll find on the market today, packing the kind of speedy specs you’d expect from a premium drive. It boasts sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s, with write speeds not much further behind at 5,000MB/s, taking full advantage of its PCIe 4.0 interface.

It also uses 3D TLC NAND Flash meaning it has a high level of endurance and is quite power efficient too. Additionally, a limited warranty of five years or 700TBW (whichever happens first) comes as standard with the Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s, which should help give you extra peace of mind.

Of course, if you sign up to Amazon Prime right now, you’ll be able to get your new SSD delivered to your door as quickly as possible. As an added bonus, if you’re in the UK, you’ll be able to dodge the impending price increase and snag the service for its original cost.